New Zealand Young Farmers And Rural Support Trust Join Forces To Enhance Wellbeing

Rural Support Trust (RST) and New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their collaborative efforts in supporting and empowering rural communities across New Zealand.

Under this MOU, Rural Support Trust and New Zealand Young Farmers commit to working together to leverage their respective strengths and expertise and will seek to achieve several vital objectives:

Increased Awareness: The partnership aims to raise awareness of the existence and services provided by both NZYF and RST. By working together, we can ensure that young individuals working and training in the food and fibre sector are informed about the resources available to them for maintaining good mental health.

Improved Connections: One of the primary goals of this MOU is to improve the connections between young people in the industry and the support they need for positive mental health outcomes. By fostering stronger relationships and networks, both organisations aim to create a supportive environment where young people can thrive.

Enhanced Access to Support: NZYF and RST are committed to increasing access to appropriate support for young people with mental health and well-being concerns. This includes providing resources and guidance to those who may be struggling and facilitating referrals to the right professional support, ensuring they receive the help they need promptly.

Strengthening Rural Communities: As a result of this partnership, rural communities and their connections will be strengthened. By focusing on the mental health and well-being of young people in the food and fibre sector, NZYF and RST hope to create resilient and supportive communities that contribute to the overall well-being of their members.

The signing of this MOU marks a significant step forward in addressing the mental health challenges faced by young people in New Zealand's agriculture and rural sectors. Both organisations are deeply committed to the well-being of young individuals in these industries and recognise the importance of working together to achieve positive outcomes.

NZYF Chief Executive, Lynda Coppersmith, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We believe that by combining our efforts with Rural Support Trust, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of young people working and training in the food and fibre sector. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support and empower the next generation."

RST’s General Manager, Maria Shanks, echoed these sentiments, saying, "We are delighted to partner with New Zealand Young Farmers in this important endeavour. Our shared commitment to improving mental health and wellbeing in rural communities makes this partnership a natural fit, and we look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring."

This MOU reflects the dedication of both NZYF and RST to creating a supportive and resilient environment for young people in the food and fibre sector. It is anticipated that this collaboration will result in better mental health outcomes, stronger rural communities, and improved overall well-being for young individuals in these vital industries.

© Scoop Media

