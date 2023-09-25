Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gentrack Support Pulse Energy With The Launch Of Its Innovative Pet Insurance Offer For Customers

Monday, 25 September 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Gentrack

25 September 2023 -Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK), a next gen solution provider for utilities enables Pulse Energy to introduce an innovative Pet Insurance offer for their customers.

The entire project from conception to launch was achieved in 30 days. The result? An integrated cloud solution that not only supports Pet Insurance offers and information on energy bills, but also paves the way for additional insurance product offerings. Pulse Energy's commitment to innovation and customer experience is exemplified through this transformative partnership with Gentrack and Cove Insurance.

This landmark initiative represents a significant milestone in New Zealand's energy sector, as Pulse Energy becomes the first energy retailer to venture into the realm of Pet Insurance. It requires the integration of the Gentrack billing and customer management platform on AWS with the quoting and onboarding systems at Cove Insurance.

As the cost of living continues to impact households, Pulse Energy is committed to delivering not only cost-effective energy solutions but also unparalleled value to its customers through vertical product offerings. This started in 2022 with broadband services offered by Pulse Energy and has progressed to a competitively priced Pet Insurance product, offering customers a vital safeguard for their beloved pets. This strategic move underscores Pulse Energy's dedication to alleviating the financial burden of pet care for their customers, providing both economic relief and peace of mind.

Sharnie Warren, CEO, Pulse Energy said:
“Pulse energy customers now have access to more affordable Pet Insurance to care for their four-legged companions. We extend our gratitude to our dedicated partners Cove Insurance and Gentrack. Cove Insurance are disrupting the insurance space with a simple, fully digital customer experience. Gentrack have played a pivotal role in helping us to get this product to market quickly and enable us to now explore other offers for our customers.”

Allan Sampson, General Manager New Zealand, Gentrack said: 
"It's great to see Pulse Energy thinking outside the box to bring added value to customers, whilst making life a little easier amidst increasing costs of living for families in New Zealand. Now that the platform is in place, we are excited to see additional products brought to market, beyond traditional energy and telco. There is a real race to deliver enhanced value to customers and prove that energy retailers can play a bigger role in our everyday lives."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gentrack on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More


Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More

DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 