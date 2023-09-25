Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
2023 Westpac NZ Franchise Awards Finalists Announced

Monday, 25 September 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards

The winners of the 28th annual Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards will be celebrated at a Gala Dinner at the Cordis Hotel on 11 November. The awards recognise and celebrate the ‘best of the best’ in the franchising community in New Zealand. Members of the Franchise Association of New Zealand (FANZ) were eligible to enter 15 category awards, and of the winners, 7 will be in the running to win the 2 Westpac Supreme Awards.

FANZ CEO Robyn Pickerill says the awards process is extremely valuable to franchisors and franchisees in reflecting on past achievements and identifying their strengths. “This is such a positive way for our members to receive feedback on their businesses and they’re able to learn from other passionate individuals within the franchising community. It’s also a wonderful occasion for them to come together and celebrate, especially after a challenging few years.”

FANZ represents franchise systems and businesses dedicated to promoting best-practice franchising both in New Zealand and around the world. The organisation advocates for the interests of the franchising sector. The franchising sector is an important contributor to the New Zealand economy, contributing 12 per cent of New Zealand’s GDP with a collective annual turnover of $36.8 billion.

This year’s finalists come from a broad range of industries including cleaning, hospitality, food, accommodation, logistics, accounting, consumer services, construction products and services, and property maintenance and services.

Last year’s Supreme Award winner for Westpac Franchise System of the Year went to hair salon Rodney Wayne, and the Supreme Award for Westpac Franchisee of the Year was presented to Krista Coningham of skin treatment provider Caci in Blenheim.

Robyn notes Rodney Wayne has constantly re-invented itself over the years, adopting new systems and technologies behind the scenes to support its franchisees. “And as you’d expect from a franchise steeped in fashion, there’s been a strong focus on training to ensure that Rodney Wayne salons are always up with the latest trends!”

Last year’s judges chose Krista Coningham from Caci Blenheim as Franchisee of the Year because she presented a robust, detailed submission with strong evidence of success, as well as commitment and enthusiasm. The judges commented that “Krista is developing a successful business founded on good knowledge, experience and lots of energy. Her award entry showed a strong commitment to business, culture and the people who work there, for example, having a process around staff experiencing treatments and training them to deliver the services respectfully and professionally.”

With the announcement of the finalists being made today, Robyn says excitement is building towards the awards in November. “We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and we thank all our finalists for their hard work. We wish them all the very best of luck!”

2023 Westpac NZ Franchise Awards finalists:

· Aramex
· BDO
· Biform Solid Composite Decking
· Caci
· Cleantastic
· Cobb & Co
· Cookie Time
· CrestClean
· Dream Doors
· Exceed
· Flooring Design
· Green Acres
· Hire a Hubby
· Jani-King NZ
· Laser Group 
· Mister Minit New Zealand
· Paramount Services
· Propertyscouts
· Red LBP
· Rodney Wayne
· The Coffee Club
· TOP 10 Holiday Parks
· Wynn Williams

