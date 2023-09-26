Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quality Maize Silage Is The Season’s Opportunity

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Nutrinza

With a lower milk payout and a potentially hot, dry summer ahead, effective maize management to reduce nutrient and dry matter losses will be key.

That’s the view of Nutrinza managing director Warren Morritt who says while maize silage can help fill feed deficits and is full of soluble carbohydrates, which is a great source of feed for cows, it is important to take precautions to minimise waste and costs from spoilage bugs, yeast and mould.

He says having good stocks of quality silage to be more self-sufficient and maximise milk produced from homegrown forage makes good financial sense when trying to manage costs.

“Typically, about 1 in every 10 trailer loads of maize DM ensiled are lost due to unwanted bacteria, yeasts and moulds growing in stacks. Losses can double if attention to detail slips at harvest and ensiling,” says Morritt.

Undesirable microbes come into the stack on the crop at harvest. While you cannot completely stop this, Morritt says inhibiting their growth in the stack is vital.

“These microbes consume energy from the most nutritious parts – sugars and starches – leaving the remaining silage lower in energy,” he says.

Three ways farmers can better manage maize silage and avoid losses include harvesting at the right time, using an inoculant, and harvesting maize at the right height.

“Harvesting maize late when it’s dying back not only risks the crop being past its nutritional peak with higher NDF levels in the silage but also increases the risk of unwanted microbes, particularly higher levels of yeast and moulds coming into the stack on the dying foliage,” he says.

“The ideal time to harvest is when the crop reaches 30-35% dry matter (DM), preferably when it's still green. This ensures a good starch balance in the cobs and greener living foliage (more sugars), resulting in higher nutritional value. Harvesting drier crops can be difficult to consolidate and may lead to losses caused by aerobic spoilage due to heating.

According to Morritt, if maize is ensiled untreated, its preservation depends on the microbes present in the crop, whether good or bad.

“Maize silage experiences two forms of losses, invisible losses caused by poor fermentation but with high heating being the best indicator of losses, and noticeable losses caused by yeasts and moulds that grow in the presence of air. This is also characterised by heating of the silage and mould growth. The latter can result in higher levels of mycotoxins in the silage.” Morritt explains.

“Applying an additive like Ecocool silage inoculant is ideal. It promotes excellent early fermentation with rapid pH drop to a level <4.5 within two days and then to manage heating and aerobic spoilage of maize, grass and cereal silages when air is reintroduced into the stack at feeding out. Ecocool has also been shown through research to keep maize silage cool and stable for more than 10 days after exposure to air.”

Finally, it may be tempting to cut maize low to the ground in order to increase bulk, but this could result in a loss of nutritional value and an increase in undesirable microbes. Morritt advises against this practice, as the risks outweigh any potential benefits.

“Ask your contractor to leave at least 15cm when they harvest the crop. At the same time, they’ll need to ensure the chop length is cut short enough to assist with consolidation, particularly with drier crops, but long enough to properly function in the cow's rumen. A chop length of 1.0-2.0cm is recommended.”

For more tips and information, head to www.nutrinza.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nutrinza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 