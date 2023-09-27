Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PAHM Emphasizes The Need For Technological Advancements For Tax Administrations In The Pacific

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 6:26 am
Press Release: PITAA

Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea: For Pacific Island Countries (PICs) to reform and enhance their tax systems, it is imperative to incorporate innovative approaches and collaborate with local, regional and international partners.

This was the sentiment shared by the outgoing Chair of the Pacific Island Tax Administrators Association (PITAA) Executive Committee and proxy to the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, Ms. Kelerayani Dawai at the opening of the 20th PITAA Annual Heads Meeting in Mount Hagen, Western Highlands, Papua New Guinea. The official opening was held on 25th September 2023.

“The Pacific region, with its unique characteristics, will play an increasingly significant role on the global stage, our responsibilities are substantial, but so too are our abilities,” Ms. Dawai said.

“Combining this with improved cooperation among tax authorities, policymakers, development partners, businesses, and others will enable the pooling of expertise, resources, and perspectives leading to the development of innovative strategies that promote sustainable taxation practices, thus contributing to social and economic goals nationally and regionally.

“This provides a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and developing strategies that will contribute to a sustainable future for the Pacific.”

Delivering the keynote address, the acting Prime Minister of PNG, Honorable William Duma called on tax administrators to embrace strategies that collect taxes fairly while nurturing businesses that generate revenue.

“In the realm of fiscal sustainability, our nations grapple with the challenge of maintaining financial stability while striving for development,” Hon. Duma said.

“The stability and growth potential of tax revenue sources must be explored, as overreliance on volatile sources can destabilize our fiscal standing.

“To uplift the well-being of our people, we must efficiently extract a significant portion of our economic activity through taxation, an endeavor that necessitates improvement in tax administration.”

The Acting Prime Minister also highlighted the need of tax systems to adapt to the rapid technological advancements by embracing it to accomplish efficiency and precision.

A total of 44 delegates are attending the annual meeting from 13 PITAA member countries and 11 partner organizations. The meeting concludes on 27 September 2023.

Information about the 20th PITAA Annual Heads Meeting

The theme for this year’s PAHM is: “Unleashing Innovation and Collaboration for a Sustainable Future,” with four (4) subthemes namely:

  • Tax Regulatory Reforms for a Sustainable Future
  • Leveraging Technology and Data for Efficient Tax Administration
  • Combatting Illicit Financial Flows and Mobilizing Revenue through Collaboration
  • Developing a Sustainable Tax Administration

The conference theme perfectly aligns with PITAA’s mission to encourage taxation institutions to design and adopt strategies to modernize and enhance their effectiveness and efficiency. There is a need to recognize the critical role of taxation in driving sustainable development in the Pacific. It highlights the need for innovative approaches and collaborative efforts to reform and enhance tax systems where possible and needed. By driving innovation, tax administration bodies can explore new methods and technologies to streamline tax administration, improve compliance, increase revenue, and adopt good practices. Moreover, by fostering collaboration among tax authorities, policymakers, development partners, businesses, and others we can enable pooling of expertise, resources, and perspectives to develop innovative strategies that promote sustainable taxation practices, thus contributing to social and economic goals nationally and regionally. This conference provides a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and developing strategies that will contribute to a sustainable future for the Pacific.

PITAA Members in attendance:

  1. Cook Islands
  2. Federated States of Micronesia
  3. Fiji
  4. Kiribati
  5. Nauru
  6. Niue
  7. Palau
  8. Papua New Guinea
  9. Solomon Islands
  10. Timor Leste
  11. Tonga
  12. Tuvalu
  13. Vanuatu

Partner Organizations in attendance:

  1. Asian Development Bank
  2. Australian Taxation Office
  3. Bearing Point Caribbean
  4. Commonwealth Association of Tax Administration
  5. Data Tech International
  6. Data Torque
  7. Governful LLC
  8. International Monetary Fund
  9. Oceania Customs Organization
  10. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
  11. Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Center

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PITAA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 