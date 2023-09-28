Five Lotto Players Share $1 Million
27 September 2023
Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Ashburton will be ending the month on a high after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Auckland City
|Southmall Lotto Kiosk
|Manurewa
|MyLotto
|Franklin
|Countdown Te Awamutu
|Te Awamutu
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
