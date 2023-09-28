Five Lotto Players Share $1 Million

27 September 2023

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato and Ashburton will be ending the month on a high after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Store Location MyLotto Auckland City Southmall Lotto Kiosk Manurewa MyLotto Franklin Countdown Te Awamutu Te Awamutu MyLotto Ashburton



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

