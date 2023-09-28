Former Cabinet Minister, Stuart Nash, To Join Global Recruitment Company Robert Walters

Leading global recruitment company, Robert Walters, has appointed former Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash as the new Commercial Director based in the Wellington office.

“As a former senior Cabinet Minister Stuart brings an invaluable and unique skillset to the role which will have numerous benefits for the State Sector. With Stuart in charge of Government relations, his extensive networks both here and abroad and his comprehensive understanding of businesses, and the economy, he will be able to provide insightful council and employment solutions in a market being negatively impacted by a lack of productivity,” said Robert Walters ANZ Managing Director, Shay Peters.

“Stuart has a first-hand experience of all the nuances of how the State Sector operates so we see his appointment as a real game changer for the Sector and more broadly a win for NZ INC. We need to grow our reputation as having formidable leaders, especially as we operate with a global labour shortage,” said Shay.

Mr Nash said that Robert Walters ticked every box in terms of the type of company he wants to work for in a post-parliamentary career. “Robert Walters is global, acknowledged as one of the best in the world, aspirational, ambitious and with a winning culture and a fantastic team. I can’t wait to get started,” said Stuart

Stuart Nash has held the Economic Development, Revenue, Small Business, Regional Economic Development, Police, Tourism, Forestry and Fisheries portfolios, and was a list MP from 2008 - 2011 and the Member of Parliament for Napier from 2014 - 2023. Stuart has Masters degrees in Law, Management and Forestry Science.

Stuart starts work for Robert Walters on Monday, 16th October.

