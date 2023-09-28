Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealanders' Priorities For Infrastructure Investment Shifts After Extreme Weather Events

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: Ipsos

September 28, 2023 – Less than a third (29%) of New Zealanders are satisfied with our national infrastructure, with flood defences receiving the lowest quality rating (18%) among different types of infrastructure and identified as the number one investment priority in the country.

A new 31-country Ipsos Global Advisor survey found that New Zealanders are significantly less satisfied with the country’s national infrastructure compared to others around the world (global country average of 38%). This level of satisfaction is also a significant decrease from 2019 (46%).

The survey – carried out in 31 countries, by Ipsos in collaboration with the Global Infrastructure Investor Association – includes a sample of n=1004 New Zealanders. The survey came after a gap of nearly 2 years in the Global Infrastructure Index series, and almost 3 years since a New Zealand report was last published in Nov 2019. Fieldwork was conducted in May-June 2023.

The majority of New Zealanders (61%) believe that the country is not doing enough to meet its infrastructure needs. And in addition to flood defences (57%), new housing supply (51%) was also identified as the highest priority areas for investment.

Our view of the quality of many of our infrastructure has decreased significantly since 2019. These include flood defences (18% rated as very / fairly good), rail infrastructure (35%), local road network (38%), motorway / major road network (46%), water supply & sewerage (57%) and airports (75%).

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

However, New Zealanders’ ratings of the quality of our renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicle charging infrastructure are higher than the global country average.

Like others around world, only a minority of New Zealanders (30%) support increased public spending to improve infrastructure, while the majority is of the view that there is already too much public spending, and that taxes and government borrowing should not be increased any more.

Notably, however, New Zealanders have a more long-term outlook than the global country average – we are significantly more likely to agree that higher priority should be given to improving infrastructure in the long-term than minimising the cost to consumers and taxpayers in the short-term (45%, cf. 37% global country average).

While New Zealanders are more likely to prioritise environmental impact (41%) over economic impact (35%) in making decisions about how to improve infrastructure, the contrast between the two is lower than the global country average (47% environmental, 29% economic).

Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said: “The impact of extreme climate change related weather events has seen a significant increase in New Zealanders who want infrastructure investment in the directly related area of flood defenses and directly impacted areas such as roading, however investment in infrastructure that will help reduce carbon emissions over the long term, such as sustainable energy sources and cycleways are further down the list.”

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: “The recent extreme weather events have made New Zealanders look at their national infrastructure in a different light. It has highlighted the level of quality of our flood defences and made New Zealanders realise the need to prioritise them.”

 

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE REPORT

About the Study
These are the results of a 31-country survey conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform and, in India, on its IndiaBus platform, between Friday, May 26 and Friday, June 9, 2023. For this survey, Ipsos interviewed a total of 22,816 adults aged 18 years and older in India, 18-74 in Canada, Republic of Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Turkey, and the United States, 20-74 in Thailand, 21-74 in Indonesia and Singapore, and 16-74 in all other countries.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ipsos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 