Employment Indicators: August 2023 – Information Release
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the August 2023 month (compared with the July 2023
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.2
percent (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled
jobs
- primary industries – down 1.5 percent (1,572
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.6 percent
(2,869 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.2 percent
(4,388 jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more