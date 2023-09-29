Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2023 KiwiNet Awards Winners: Turning Science Discoveries Into Transformative New Technologies For The World

Friday, 29 September 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: KiwiNet

Winners of the 11th annual KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards were celebrated at a gala event in Auckland last night for their success in transforming research into impactful innovations for the world. Winners, chosen from the passionate people and teams commercialising scientific discoveries within New Zealand’s universities, Crown Research Institutes and other research organisations, represent the best of the research innovation ecosystem. KiwiNet’s Commercialisation Icon was also honoured.

Winners included innovations for reusable framing for sustainable construction and hydrogen production tech, and innovators transforming Aotearoa New Zealand’s clean tech economy, simplifying the manufacture of important biologic pharmaceuticals, and developing natural menstrual care products.

The 2023 KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards winners are:

Momentum Student Entrepreneur

  • Monique Lau: Endosoothe / University of Canterbury: Reimaging menstrual care through innovation and community


Sprout Breakthrough Innovator Award

  • Dr Sean Feast – Precision Chroma / University of Canterbury: Pioneering 3D printed chromatography to transform the separations industry


BNZ Researcher Entrepreneur Award

  • Professor Rod Badcock - Robinson Research Institute - Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington: Building an emerging clean tech economy taking New Zealand’s expertise to the world

Simpson Grierson Commercialisation Professional Award

  • Kevin Sheehy, MacDiarmid Institute: Effective support for deep tech entrepreneurs, start-ups, and the ecosystem

PwC Breakthrough Project Award

  • Bspkl – GNS Science: Activating sustainability through innovative manufacturing

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


MAS Commercialisation Impact Award

  • XFrame and Wellington UniVentures: Reusable framing for the next generation of sustainable construction

Commercialisation Icon:

  • Duncan Mackintosh, Brandon Capital: An inspirational leader who has helped shape NZ’s research commercialisation ecosystem

The Commercialisation Icon is awarded as KiwiNet’s highest honour to a champion of New Zealand’s research commercialisation community who has made an outstanding impact in the ecosystem and advanced the commercialisation of publicly funded research within New Zealand.

KiwiNet CEO Dr James Hutchinson says, “Our 2023 winners are inspirational. They are showing New Zealanders the real possibilities that our public research holds, alongside quality commercialisation leadership, to drive economic prosperity and bring technology solutions into the world to solve some of our greatest challenges. Our research commercialisation sector is using the power of collaboration to achieve important outcomes for Aotearoa, and the time is now for the sector to scale.

2023 KiwiNet Awards judging panel convenor, Nick Willis says: “It was a real honour to judge the KiwiNet Awards and get to exposed to the brilliant minds driving research and the exceptional expertise and commercialisation capability. Through their passion and commitment, all of the finalists are making significant social, cultural, environmental and financial impacts for Aotearoa. While the judges found it difficult to select the winners, it was a thrill to be able to recognize their current achievements and look forward to their future successes.”

Nick Willis – Chief Technology Officer of Adminis; Hanie Yee - Chief Operating Officer of Alimetry; Dr Sean Simpson - Founder of LanzaTech; Bridget Coates - Executive Director, and Eleanor Chambers – Chair of the Wellington Momentum Investment Committee joined Nick Willis – Chief Technology Officer of Adminis on the judging panel.

Nic Blakeley, Deputy Secretary Labour, Science, and Enterprise at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, says, “The KiwiNet Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations who are bridging the gap between research and business to the benefit of all New Zealanders. Turning science and research to real-world impact is essential work, transforming our future, which MBIE is proud to support.”

The Kiwi Innovation Network (KiwiNet) is a consortium of 19 universities, Crown Research Institutes, an Independent Research Organisation and a Crown Entity established to boost commercial outcomes from publicly funded research by helping to transform scientific discoveries into new products and services.

The 2023 KiwiNet Awards are supported by MBIE, Callaghan Innovation, MAS, PwC NZ, Sprout, Simpson Grierson, and BNZ, as well as Return On Science, Momentum, and Matū, the sponsor of the Momentum Student Entrepreneur.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KiwiNet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 