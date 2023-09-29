Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix Rolls Out Elevate Partner Program’s Latest Updates And Incentives

Friday, 29 September 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced updates to its Elevate Partner Program, including offering a revamped incentive structure and channel-led selling motions that empower partners with deal control throughout the sales cycle. These enhancements offer partners new opportunities to grow their business, elevate their skills, and maximize earnings.

“With technology continuing to advance at an extraordinary pace, organisations across every sector are eager to harness the power of digital transformation, data-driven insights, AI, and the cloud,” said Matt Maw, Channel Director Australia and New Zealand at Nutanix. “To support our valued partner ecosystem in meeting this moment, our commitment goes beyond just words. We remain laser focused on placing partners into the driver’s seat of the sales cycle, allowing them to achieve tremendous business growth and satisfied users.”

Enhanced Incentives Framework to Earn More

Nutanix introduced enhancements to the Elevate Partner Program’s incentives and Performance+ Deal Registration Program for FY24. The updated incentive structure includes:

  • Larger Payout for New Business Individual Incentive: Now partner sellers and sales engineers (SEs) can earn a 2% incentive, up to $7,500 per deal, for identifying, registering, and winning new business with Nutanix. This incentive program complements our New Business Rebate for partner reseller organisations, which maintains its lucrative structure from FY23.
  • Increased Discount Advantage for Deal Registration: FY24 brings an enhanced discount advantage to partners who register deals and quote Nutanix simplified product portfolio SKUs (PnP 2.0), as you’ll now see over a 40% greater discount advantage versus non-registered discounting. Registering deals not only provides you with deal protection but can drive even greater profitability for each deal.
  • Performance Bonuses: Top-performing partners will have the opportunity to earn even more through the Outperformance Rebate program.

Channel-Led Selling Motion Brings Empowerment for Full Lifecycle Ownership

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Channel-Led selling provides Nutanix partners deal control throughout the sales cycle for customers and prospects in select accounts, placing partners into the driver’s seat of the sales cycle. Specific updates include:

  • A lucrative channel-led selling rebate incentive in the FY24 Elevate Partner Program built to make partner success even more profitable as partners win new deals with these select accounts.
  • Dedicated Channel-Led sales resource centers across the world, purpose-built to support partners on deals with select accounts when needed in any facet of the sales cycle.
  • Robust new enablement pathways launching mid-October in the updated Nutanix University platform to ensure partners have the sales, technical, and services capabilities needed to be successful around hybrid multicloud solutions.

Additionally, helping partners deliver customer success throughout the lifecycle is paramount to achieving business growth. To support this Nutanix is taking proactive steps to empower partners with increased visibility into Annual Team Renewals (ATR) data. By offering partners a comprehensive view of renewal data, Nutanix will enable partners to proactively address issues, to ensure their customers are not only satisfied, but also thriving.

Getting Customers to Hybrid Multicloud Faster

With the Nutanix Cloud Clusters™ (NC2) solution, partners can deliver on the promise of hybrid without expensive retooling or reworking. Starting now, Nutanix delivers the ability to leverage cloud marketplaces as a new route to market, including integrations with both the Microsoft Azure® and AWS® marketplaces. Most importantly, partners receive the same discount advantages as they would through traditional transaction avenues. Partners can now take advantage of seamless transactions and reduced sales cycles with their customers using programs such as the AWS Channel-Partner-Private Offer (CPPO) and Azure Multiparty Private Offers (MPO) where available.

Learn more about the Elevate Partner Program here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nutanix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 