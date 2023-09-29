Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
All-Reality, On-Demand Service Hayu To Launch In New Zealand

Friday, 29 September 2023, 9:56 pm
Press Release: Hayu

New Zealand – September 29, 2023 – Hayu – the all-reality, direct-to-consumer subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service from NBCUniversal – today announced that it will launch in New Zealand. Boasting a legion of reality-loving fans around the globe, Hayu will now extend to 45 territories, building upon the streaming service’s on-going success across the world.

Launching on a full array of devices – mobile, tablet, connected TV, console and web* – Hayu will be available, for the first time in New Zealand on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Targeting fans of the reality genre, Hayu offers over 300 shows and more than 10,000 episodes of top reality TV content including every single series, season and episode, current and past, of world-renowned franchises and spin-offs including Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and the US The Real Housewives, as well as exclusive access to fan-favourite shows only available on Hayu in New Zealand including: Made In Chelsea, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Hayu’s breadth of content uniquely super-serves reality fans with complete box sets of all seasons in an ad-free environment. The service offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres including: Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Crime, and Fashion. And, subscribers don’t have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of US shows are available on Hayu the same day as their US broadcast.

“As the destination for world-renowned reality content, this Hayu expansion continues delivering on our goal of super-serving the best reality TV to even more fans of the genre, of which there are many in New Zealand” commented Hendrik McDermott, MD, EMEA Networks, Hayu and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “It’s another important milestone to be launching our DTC subscription streaming service in the country, extending the service to 45 territories.”

“We are delighted to expand the portfolio of NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC in New Zealand; the launch of Hayu now delivers Kiwi super-fans their favourite reality shows on the same day as the US, plus never-before-seen series now available to New Zealand audiences. The launch of Hayu strengthens our on-going commitment to the market,” added Chris Taylor, MD, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer and Distribution, ANZ and Executive Chairman of Bravo New Zealand.

Taylor continued: “New Zealand’s hunger for the best reality content has long been affirmed by the success of Bravo, our free-to-air channel that has now been broadcasting for over eight years, delivering audiences access to the biggest and best entertainment brands.”

In multiple markets, Hayu has distinguished itself as the must-have, all-reality service. Fans of reality TV in New Zealand will be able to subscribe for $8.99 per month, $43.99 for six months or $79.99 for 12 months. New Hayu subscribers can access a limited-time promotion for a 12-month subscription at 50% off (promotion available October 5-23). This offer includes a 7-day free trial and the subscription price remains the same until it is cancelled (i.e. regardless of any future price increases in New Zealand.)

 

*Launching in Q4 on Web, iOS, TVOS, Android, Android TV, Samsung, Xbox and LG.

