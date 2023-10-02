Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Acheron Capital Announces Acquisition Of Leading Cybersecurity Business In New Zealand

Monday, 2 October 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: Acheron Capital

Acheron Capital is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of leading Wellington cybersecurity business, Scientific Software and Systems Ltd (trading as SSS – IT Security Specialists or just “SSS”) representing a significant development in the cybersecurity landscape within New Zealand.

The sale of SSS represents the first acquisition by a search fund in New Zealand. The appeal to SSS of a search fund buyer was that it allows the value that has been built over many years, along with the staff and existing culture to be preserved and propelled forward under new stewardship.

Acheron Capital's acquisition of SSS is a testament to the search fund's model of pairing entrepreneurial talent and experienced global investors, with an exceptional business to support and grow over the long term. The acquisition enhances New Zealand's technology ecosystem through bringing together the expertise of both entities, creating an exciting partnership that is poised to lead the way in cybersecurity solutions in Aotearoa.

Both parties are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to SSS, the SSS team and to the New Zealand cybersecurity landscape. There is full commitment to ensure a seamless transition for employees, clients, and partners. The business will continue to uphold the high standards of quality, innovation, and service delivery for which SSS is known.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Sovereign Cyber Capability: Acheron is a New Zealand-based fund that is committed to investing in the development of a sovereign cybersecurity capability in New Zealand. SSS will remain a New Zealand operated cybersecurity company with the backing of global investors. As cybersecurity threats continue to grow in complexity and frequency, this partnership will provide organisations across New Zealand with the robust cybersecurity services and solutions needed to safeguard their operations, data, and reputation.

Strategic Growth: The acquisition of SSS aligns perfectly with Acheron Capital's vision for strategic growth and investment in high-potential New Zealand information technology businesses.

Acheron Capital's Founder Luke Taylor: "I’m thrilled to announce the acquisition of SSS, and the completion of a long period of time working closely with Bill Tonkin, Ashton Jones and their wider team to bring our vision for the fund to reality here in Aotearoa. SSS is a leading company, with an exceptional team of staff and clients in a dynamic and fast-growing industry. We bring a combination of entrepreneurial talent coupled with expertise and investment from around the world. I’m proud to have proven the search fund model in New Zealand and am looking forward to the transition period alongside the team at SSS.”

SSS CEO, Ashton Jones: “In considering any possible sale of SSS, it was crucial that the buyer would be committed to, and capable of, retaining our culture, our people, and achieving growth in a way that aligned strongly to our vision and purpose. We are extremely confident that Acheron Capital, with Luke at the helm, provides that.

SSS is ready for its next phase of growth, and we look forward to seeing that through the leadership, skills, and experience Luke brings along with the backing and expertise of Acheron’s investors. SSS will remain committed to working closely with our clients in understanding their cybersecurity needs and to continue helping them solve their problems.”

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed at this time.

About SSS:

Established in 1985, Scientific Software & Systems Limited is a successful New Zealand owned and managed information security company that services a wide range of government and private businesses across Aotearoa. SSS provides specialist Identity and Access management, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Security Operations, and Security Engineering and is a leader in its field. The company’s purpose is “Securing the Trust of Millions”.

About Acheron Capital:

Acheron Capital is New Zealand's first search fund and is dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and growing exceptional information security and technology services businesses in Aotearoa. Acheron was founded by Luke Taylor, a former military leader, executive, and consultant. Acheron’s acquisition of SSS is the first search fund transaction in New Zealand, and one of a small handful of emerging search fund acquisitions in the APAC region. Acheron’s acquisition in New Zealand follows the growth of search funds into Australasia and the ongoing global expansion of search funds from the US market.

