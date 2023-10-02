Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Uses AI To Help Customers Ensure They’re On The Best Plan For Them

Monday, 2 October 2023, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Spark

Spark is proactively contacting pay monthly mobile and broadband customers1 and recommending the best plan based on their individual needs with ‘Made For You Review’ – a data-driven right planning programme that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Made For You Review uses AI to crunch millions of data points, including what plan a customer is on, how many calls, texts, and data they’re using and how much they’re paying each month, and analyses this data against Spark’s available plans before generating a recommendation of the best plan.

Spark Marketing and Data Director Matt Bain said Spark began sharing Made For You Review recommendations with customers on wireless broadband plans this year and those who took action on their recommendation are now saving approximately $15 per month on average.

“While we have made improvements to how customers can check their usage and spend history, as well as simplifying how we present our plans, we know it can be difficult to keep track of what’s available in the market. Made For You Review takes out the hard work for customers, helping them assess whether their current services are still right for them.

“Ultimately, the purpose behind Made For You Review is to ensure our customers are getting the most from their broadband and mobile plans. For example, it might recommend moving to a cheaper broadband plan if you’re not using all the value allocated, or suggest a larger plan if you’re regularly using up all your mobile data and paying for overage.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Spark will also arm its front-line care agents with customers’ latest Made for You Review recommendation so they can proactively talk to customers about other plans that might better suit their needs from 4 October.

“Over the last few months, our customer care teams have undergone a major training programme so they are equipped to use this data, which is updated daily, to front-foot conversations with customers about the right plan for them, based on their recent activity.”

Spark is continuing to optimise this technology with plans of enabling it to automatically check-in and make recommendations when a customer’s usage behaviour changes. For example, it could notice a steep drop in data use due to the kids moving out of home, and proactively notify the customer of a better plan based on these changes.

Spark’s Made for You Review has already picked up seven awards at the recent 2023 TVNZ NZ Marketing Awards with its partner Proximity, including the Supreme Award for Excellence in Data Insights Strategy and Best Overall Marketing Campaign.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Spark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping,” says Duncan Webb. “The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More


Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More

realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

Consumer NZ: Salt & Vinegar Chips From Best To Worst

In a tangy taste-off, Consumer NZ staff blind-sampled nine varieties of commonly available salt & vinegar chips. Tied at first place were Snacka Changi Vinegar and Salt, and Kettle Chip Company Sea Salt and Vinegar chips. Vanessa Pratley says the factors that help make a salt and vinegar chip the best are "a bit of a Goldilocks balance. More


GWRC: Funding For Electric Bus Depot Welcomed

A study shows electric buses have improved Wellington’s inner city air quality, which says protects the climate as well as public health. “More than 20% of Metlink buses are now electric, and we’re on track to having an emissions free fleet,” says Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor. More


MPI: Deer Farmer Fined $12,000 For Not Tagging 278 NAIT Animals

“NAIT tags are there to track and trace animals. They play a critical role in helping to ensure we can respond quickly and accurately in the event of a biosecurity incursion. When people in charge of animals disregard their NAIT obligations they put the whole agricultural sector at risk,” says Brendon Mikkelsen. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 