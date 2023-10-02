Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Scoops Four Medals In The NZ International Wine Show 2023

Monday, 2 October 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Rex Pickett


REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS is thrilled to announce that four out of six of the wines within its New Zealand range have received medals in the prestigious NZ International Wine Show (NZIWS) 2023.

Since its inception in 2005, the NZIWS has been the largest wine judging competition in the country. Judges included Chief Judge, Bob Campbell, MW, Larry McKenna, John Hancock, Tony Bish, and 20 other senior judges.

The award-winning wines include:

REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2021: Awarded Silver

Sourced from vineyards in Hawke’s Bay, this rich Chardonnay has a cornucopia of strong fruit flavours. Ripe melon, nectarine, and summer peach aromas abound with oak hints of cedar and spice and a soft finish.

REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Central Otago Pinot Gris 2019: Awarded Bronze

This magnificent pinot gris with a refreshing minerality is pale straw in colour with lemon hues. Fragrant with fresh apple and pear, nectarine, melon, marzipan, orange blossom, orange zest and a hint of bran. A creamy entry with peach, melon, nectarine, cooked pear, biscotti, spice, and citrus zest. A mouth filling mid-palate with lovely fruit sweetness and a pleasing stone fruit finish.

REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020: Awarded Bronze

This gorgeous ruby coloured pinot noir has plum, cherry, mocha, and savoury aromatics. The palate is complex with red bramble fruit and silky tannins with a long and textured finish.

REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Reserve Wairarapa Pinot Noir 2020: Awarded Bronze

Grown in the Wairarapa, the ideal home for Pinot Noir, this elegant wine displays strong aromatic expressions of red berries, spice, and herb, which give way to a fresh palate with generous length and graceful oak.

Other wines within the REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS range include REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Central Otago Rose 2021 and REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS Wairarapa Pinot Noir 2020.

REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS is a range of wines from two-time Oscar winner Rex Pickett, the author of the novel Sideways, which went on to become a cult wine movie of the same title.

REX PICKETT’S SIDEWAYS New Zealand wines were hand selected by Rex during his travels around New Zealand, where he was touring for the creation of his latest novel Sideways NZ, due to be published in January 2024. During his time in New Zealand, Rex fell in love with the wealth of truly superb world-class wines that he discovered, and he is proud to share a collection of wines that truly deliver on taste and quality.

