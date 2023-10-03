ManageEngine Launches Its Cloud-Native Identity Platform To Address Workforce IAM Challenges

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the launch of Identity360, its cloud-native identity management platform that addresses identity and access management (IAM) complexities arising within enterprise workforces. The new platform will be showcased at ManageEngine's User Conference, scheduled on Oct. 3 and 4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

ManageEngine also announced the addition of access certification and identity risk assessment functions to ADManager Plus, its on-premises identity governance and administration (IGA) solution. These two functions enhance the compliance posture of enterprises and help them mitigate security risks.

The workforce, which constitutes an integral part of an enterprise, is continuing to evolve digitally, adopting different technologies to make jobs easier and faster. As a result, there has never been a greater spotlight on identities than there is today. With enterprises eager to enable the mobility of the workforce without compromising on security, it is now crucial to handle identity complexity effectively and ensure regulatory compliance, all while prioritising a seamless user experience.

ManageEngine aims to cater to those workforce demands with the launch of Identity360. A centralised platform that integrates directories and applications to streamline user identity management, Identity360 can enforce access controls across these integrated entities. It also offers end-to-end identity life cycle management with workflow orchestration and empowers organisations to optimize their business processes.

“Organisations, regardless of their infrastructure and size, commonly encounter identity security and management challenges. Identity360 can help them securely transition to the cloud and effectively manage identities and their access to applications, all while enforcing strong security controls,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president of ManageEngine.

Adhere to Compliance Requirements and Fortify Security

With the security landscape perennially changing and organisations required to exhibit their compliance with major IT mandates, ManageEngine has integrated access certification and identity risk assessment capabilities in ADManager Plus. These features empower organisations to align their security and business needs.

ADManager Plus’ identity risk assessment feature enhances cybersecurity readiness by foreseeing risks and providing on-the-fly mitigation measures to address them. Access certification campaigns ensure users have only the rights they need to perform their job, help organisations implement segregation of duties and the principle of least privilege and demonstrate compliance with IT mandates.

“When it comes to Active Directory, cyberattacks are primarily caused by issues related to security misconfigurations and privilege abuse. Implementing strong measures such as risk assessments and access certification campaigns can enhance the security of Active Directory, streamline audit processes and ensure compliance,” Thangaraj said.

Highlights of ManageEngine's IAM Solutions

Centralised Universal Directory that offers directory services and comprehensive reports on identities

Consolidated management of user identities across integrated systems with advanced capabilities like orchestration, smart templates and SCIM-based provisioning

Reduced password fatigue and risk of unauthorised access with MFA-secured SSO

Visibility into the security gaps in Active Directory environments along with remediation measures to mitigate them proactively

Enhanced security by limiting access to network resources through periodic review and validation of access permissions

The two-day User Conference in Dallas will be ManageEngine's second such event in the United States this year, following the one held in Chicago this May. The User Conferences are ManageEngine's largest annual events, bringing together regional customers, partners and senior company executives for IT leadership sessions, technical workshops and networking.

About ManageEngine Identity360

Identity360 is an identity management platform that helps enterprises address workforce IAM challenges. Its powerful capabilities include built-in Universal Directory, identity orchestration, SSO, MFA, role-based access management, access insights, and more. It empowers admins to manage identities across directories and their access to enterprise applications from a secure, centralised console. With Identity360, enterprises can not only scale their businesses effortlessly but also ensure compliance and identity-first security. For more information about Identity360, visit manageengine.com/identity-management/.

About ManageEngine ADManager Plus

ADManager Plus is an identity governance and administration (IGA) solution that simplifies identity management, ensures security, and improves compliance. With ADManager Plus, manage the user life cycle from provisioning to deprovisioning, run access certification campaigns, orchestrate identity management across enterprise applications, and protect data on your enterprise platforms with regular backups. Use over 200 reports to gain valuable insights into identities and their access rights. Improve the efficiency of your IGA operations with workflows, automations, and role-based access control policies. For more information about ADManager Plus, visit manageengine.com/ad-manager/.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises-including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations-rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

