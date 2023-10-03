Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Idiom Limited Has Been Acquired By Heywood Pension Technologies

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: IDIOM Limited

Idiom Limited, a New Zealand based software company specialising in market leading business rules software and data management solutions has been acquired by UK based Heywood Pension Technologies, a leading provider of pension management solutions. Idiom has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Heywood.

Idiom will continue to operate its business with its existing staff and will continue to serve customers worldwide from its New Zealand base. It will continue to grow and extend its software capabilities by providing innovative, agile and transformative solutions for clients worldwide in insurance, pensions, financial services, health and government.

Mark Norton, CEO and Founder, Idiom Limited said, “Idiom are pleased to announce our partnership with Heywood Pension Technologies. Heywood's platform is a perfect complement to our unique business rules and data management solutions. Our collaboration with Heywood further demonstrates our ability to develop and use business rules to drive business agility, something that we pride ourselves on delivering for all our customers.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Sian Jones, Interim CEO of Heywood Pension Technologies, expressed great enthusiasm about this significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. She stated, "The acquisition of Idiom is a fantastic step forward for Heywood Pension Technologies. It allows us to broaden our horizons and venture more deeply into the buy-in buy-out market, where we feel we will be able to address our customers' needs with unmatched efficiency. We are committed to leveraging this acquisition to solidify our position as a trusted leader in the pension industry."

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IDIOM Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 