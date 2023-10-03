Idiom Limited Has Been Acquired By Heywood Pension Technologies

Idiom Limited, a New Zealand based software company specialising in market leading business rules software and data management solutions has been acquired by UK based Heywood Pension Technologies, a leading provider of pension management solutions. Idiom has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Heywood.

Idiom will continue to operate its business with its existing staff and will continue to serve customers worldwide from its New Zealand base. It will continue to grow and extend its software capabilities by providing innovative, agile and transformative solutions for clients worldwide in insurance, pensions, financial services, health and government.

Mark Norton, CEO and Founder, Idiom Limited said, “Idiom are pleased to announce our partnership with Heywood Pension Technologies. Heywood's platform is a perfect complement to our unique business rules and data management solutions. Our collaboration with Heywood further demonstrates our ability to develop and use business rules to drive business agility, something that we pride ourselves on delivering for all our customers.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Sian Jones, Interim CEO of Heywood Pension Technologies, expressed great enthusiasm about this significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. She stated, "The acquisition of Idiom is a fantastic step forward for Heywood Pension Technologies. It allows us to broaden our horizons and venture more deeply into the buy-in buy-out market, where we feel we will be able to address our customers' needs with unmatched efficiency. We are committed to leveraging this acquisition to solidify our position as a trusted leader in the pension industry."

