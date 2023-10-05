Good Local Media In The Business

Waikato-based Good Local Media has added another print masthead to the company’s stable.

Owner David Mackenzie announced today he had bought the Waikato Business News.

It was a trusted and respected name and was a good fit with Good Local’s existing publications in Te Awamutu and Cambridge, he said.

“Waikato Business News has been publishing for over 25 years serving the Waikato business community well – we look forward to building on this,” he said.

“With the significant depth and experience of our staff we can add a lot of value to the publication. We excel in producing high quality relevant local editorial content and will do the same for Waikato Business News.”

The move is the most significant for the company since June 2019 when it launched Te Awamutu News as a sister paper to Cambridge News.

“Our existing Cambridge and Te Awamutu clients who work with advertising director Janine Davy will have an opportunity to reach the Hamilton and wider Waikato market and many of our advertisers already use the Waikato Business News.”

Good Local Media publications are edited by Roy Pilott, who spent almost four decades in senior roles with the South Waikato News, Waikato Times and the Taranaki Daily News.

Its senior writer, Mary Anne Gill, has a similar track record on both community and daily publications and has collected a host of national awards. She is also a former business editor at the Waikato Times.

Davy has worked with Mackenzie for more than a decade on daily and community newspapers across the country.

