Kiwi Classic Lamington Given Designer Twist In New Chocolate Bar

Friday, 6 October 2023, 5:53 am
Press Release: Wellington Chocolate Factory

Wellington, 5 October 2023 - Raspberry lamingtons are a cult favourite amongst Kiwis. Now, they’ve been given the designer touch as Karen Walker and Wellington Chocolate Factory deconstruct the iconic sweet treat and turn it into a chocolate bar.

Raspberry Lamington features rich berry milk chocolate, a cocoa content of 45 per cent and is topped with desiccated coconut and freeze-dried raspberries. The 2023 wrapper features a print from the Karen Walker archives, Edwardian Floral, reimagined with berry tones.

It’s the fourth limited release from Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) and Karen Walker. WCF co-founder Gabe Davidson says their chocolate makers delighted in the challenge of turning the much-loved lamington into a chocolate bar.

Karen Walker and Gabe Davidson at Wellington Chocolate Factory

“On your first bite, you taste classic creamy milk chocolate with a sweet and silky mouthfeel. An almost sherbet-like quick pop of berries quickly follows and ends with that satisfying crunch of toasted coconut.

“The flavours remind me of sitting in my nana's lounge sipping tea and eating home-baked goodies from the 'tins' while the soft scent of summer roses wafts through the net curtains. It’s a true Kiwi classic,” he says.

Karen Walker and WCF began working together in 2020; their three previous collaborations have all been greeted with joy from fans of both brands. Karen Walker says, “Collaborating with WCF is always a highlight of the year for me and my team. Each bite of what we create is imbued with nostalgia and charm, reminiscent of relaxing summer afternoons and the comforting flavours of home’.

Vanuatu beans provide the base for the Raspberry Lamington Bar. Davidson says the specialty cocoa beans, directly sourced from growers, are becoming a mainstay in the WCF range.

“Until I visited our Vanuatu growers, I hadn’t met a cocoa farm with stewards who pay such close attention to every step in the process - from how the pods are grown to sorting and fermenting the beans. The beans are well-balanced enough to be used in a wide range of products, including limited-edition releases, meaning we can purchase more beans and continue to support the great work they’re doing at origin,” he says.

The Raspberry Lamington Milk Chocolate Bar is available for purchase at selected retailers and online.

