Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ Finds Supermarket Loyalty Card 'Specials' Fail To Offer Genuinely Good Deals

Friday, 6 October 2023, 6:46 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ has found many items marked with supermarket loyalty card discounts could be bought for a lower price at stores not using loyalty schemes. 

The watchdog analysed* the price of 48 products that had a Onecard or Clubcard discount, and that were also available at Pak’nSave and The Warehouse (neither of which use a loyalty discount scheme).

“Three-quarters of the loyalty discounted products we looked at were available at an equal or lower price by shopping elsewhere,” said Gemma Rasmussen, Consumer head of research and advocacy.

At the time of the analysis, if you used a Onecard when purchasing a Moccona Classic Medium Roast Instant Freeze Dried Coffee Refill, it would set you back $11. Pak’nSave’s price for the same item was $8, a significant saving of 27% on Countdown’s “special” loyalty price.

A one litre bottle of NZ Natural Sparkling Water would cost a New World customer $1.79 if they used their Clubcard. At that time, the same product cost 46% less at The Warehouse – coming in at 97 cents.

A 765g box of Kellogg’s Nutrigrain cost $7.99 at Pak’nSave. New World Clubcard holders could spend 13% more and buy the same product for the special price of $8.99.

“Time and time again we found The Warehouse or Pak’nSave were considerably cheaper than the so-called special pricing offered to loyal customers of New World or Countdown,” said Rasmussen.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The lure of loyalty cards

As part of its campaign to stop dodgy supermarket specials, Consumer polled its supporters and found 95% were tempted, to some degree, by specials, while 84% were armed with a loyalty card.

Consumer’s latest Sentiment Tracker survey also found 15% of shoppers took loyalty programmes into account before they made a purchase. 

“Supermarkets understand the persuasiveness of a ‘special’ or ‘loyalty deal’ and we are concerned shoppers are paying more than they need to because of this.

“It is questionable whether the supermarket loyalty ‘specials’ are actually good deals when the same products can consistently be found cheaper elsewhere.”

Consumer contacted the duopoly for comment on its findings. Both Foodstuffs and Woolworths provided responses but failed to address the crux of the issue.

The data dilemma

Supermarkets also benefit from loyalty card programmes through the huge amounts of customer data they collect.

“Some data collected via a shopper’s loyalty card is pushed into a larger data ecosystem, then used to serve that shopper with targeted advertising from third parties.

“While this practice is legal, it raises questions about how this data collection is disclosed to shoppers.”

Following its market study into the grocery sector, the Commerce Commission recommended information relating to loyalty programmes’ data collection and use should be clear and transparent.

Problematic pricing

Promotional pricing is enticing, and with so many specials on display it Is hard for shoppers to know whether they are genuinely getting a good deal.

“Our analysis shows that some loyalty card discounts are not the great deals they appear to be, and it pays to be skeptical.

“We recommend shoppers use tools like Grocer.NZ to compare prices at their local supermarkets, The Warehouse and online retailer Supie.

“We are not suggesting that people hop between stores to stock their pantry, but our analysis backs up our long-held belief that there is little, if any reward, in being loyal to one chain or store.”

* Prices were collected from Auckland and Wellington supermarkets over a one-month period.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 