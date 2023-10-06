Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Certified Builders Adds Another Tool To Apprentices’ Belts With Launch Of New Apprentice Network

Friday, 6 October 2023, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Certified Builders

New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) officially launched its new Apprentice Network last night in Auckland, with NZCB members and their apprentices in attendance. The new initiative is designed to provide wraparound support to both apprentices employed by a NZCB member builder and their employer, to ensure both have a positive experience of the apprenticeship journey.

Nick Matthews, Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship Manager at NZCB says that the new Apprentice Network aims to reinforce learning on the job for apprentices, and provides access to vital services and resources. This includes access to industry and networking events, deals and benefits of NZCB membership and wider professional development opportunities.

“The Apprentice Network is designed to complement the learning that apprentices receive through Te Pūkenga pathways. Often, apprenticeships are seen as a way to learn technical skills, but through NZCB’s new network, we’ll be equipping apprentices with many other capabilities to help them in the industry, which is the extra support that until now has been missing in the building sector,” says Nick.

As well as practical learning opportunities, the Apprentice Network provides apprentices with access to mentoring and health and wellbeing support, including mental health services.

“In our industry, we see lots of apprentices leaving before they get their qualifications. We hope that the Apprentice Network is a step towards addressing that, by providing apprentices with the additional support they need to finish their apprenticeships and go on to work in the industry,” says Nick.

As well as supporting apprentices, the service will also provide employers with tools and resources to enable them to create a supportive workplace. While practical resources such as template apprentice employment contracts and insurance packages will help employers with the legal requirements of hiring apprentices, the network also offers educational modules designed to help employers foster an effective learning environment. Known as ‘Train the Trainer’, the modules will support employers looking to hire an increasingly diverse range of apprentices, including more women.

The NZCB Apprentice Network is open to any apprentice employed by an NZCB Business Member builder, regardless of what stage they are at in their apprenticeship.

“We hope that our members see this as an investment in their staff, and also the future of the wider building industry. The Apprentice Network, and other exciting changes that we’re working on, are great opportunities for us all to contribute to the next generation of Kiwi builders,” says Nick.

