Taylor Leabourn Wins 2023 Young Grower Of The Year Competition

Friday, 6 October 2023, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Taylor Leabourn, a 28-year-old produce lead, won the 2023 Young Grower national title in Pukekohe on Thursday (5 October).

Taylor says it was a noticeable step up from the regional competitions held earlier this year and appreciated being able to compete for the national title in his home region.

"It was so nice to be on my home turf, there were a lot of familiar faces, and it was pretty special for it to be in Pukekohe."

When Taylor won the Pukekohe regional competition in May, he was working as an agronomist at Leaderbrand. Six weeks ago, he started a new job as a produce lead for fruit importer SKU Ltd in Wiri.

"It’s been great to learn a new skill set and to test myself. I’m really enjoying it and it’s been refreshing looking at the cool store/warehouse/packhouse side of the horticulture business."

Taylor was one of six young people who competed in a series of practical and theoretical horticulture modules across two days. The competition encourages young people to take up a career in horticulture as well as celebrating their success in the industry.

The competition tested the vegetable and fruit-growing knowledge along with the skills needed to be successful growers. Competitors completed practical tests in nutrition and fertigation, tractor operation, integrated pest management, keeping everyone healthy and safe, agrichemical stewardship, and horticulture biosecurity. They also did two business activities - innovation and a leadership panel - as well as a speech.

Taylor won the innovation, business, practical, and young vegetable grower categories before taking out the national title.

"We were given lapel mics which gave you the freedom to own the stage. Everyone’s speech was amazing. Afterwards, Barry told us we had great speeches - the whole contingent of us did an amazing job. It’s a real recognition of how great the other five contestants were, such strong competitors and it was a nice group of guys and girls," Taylor says.

He made a special mention of Jan Buter, who was runner-up and who also won outstanding leadership, speech, and young fruit grower of the year.

"Jan was great, and I really thought he was going to win. He was so confident and knowledgeable about the industry."

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) president, Barry O’Neil, says the organisation takes great pride in hosting the final in different parts of the country every year and appreciates the support received from local growers.

Each of the six young leaders worked hard to get to the national competition and blew us away with their speeches on Thursday night.

"Four out of six speeches focused on the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan outcome area of Nurture People. And nurture people we must. I encourage you to consider how you can contribute to this outcome area of the action plan to attract, retain, and grow great people in horticulture."

HortNZ general manager of strategy and policy Michelle Sands says it is important to highlight the work of regional organisers who host and run the competitions across six regions.

"Their dedication is what drives this fantastic industry-wide programme, and our young growers wouldn’t have made it to this national stage without them.

"It is important for us all to support the next generation of horticulture industry leaders. We are so fortunate to have so many passionate and talented young leaders pursuing careers in our industry."

The other 2023 finalists were:

Gregoire Durand, Central Otago

Dillon Peterson, Nelson

Sydney Hines, Bay of Plenty

Emily Samuel, Gisborne

Jan Buter, Hawke's Bay.

