Lower Hutt Powerball Player Wins $24.25 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Lower Hutt will be feeling on top of the world after winning $24.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt.

The prize is made up of $24 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $10.3 million Powerball prize was won by a player from Wairoa. The winner is looking forward to helping their whānau with their win.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Hamilton.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt

