Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lower Hutt Powerball Player Wins $24.25 Million

Saturday, 7 October 2023, 8:59 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from Lower Hutt will be feeling on top of the world after winning $24.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt.

The prize is made up of $24 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $10.3 million Powerball prize was won by a player from Wairoa. The winner is looking forward to helping their whānau with their win.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Hamilton.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

          
  Date  Prize  Store  Location  
01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 
02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 
05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 
06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 
07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 
08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 
10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 
11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 
12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 