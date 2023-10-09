Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dunedin Homes Get An Upgrade: New Business Offers Specialised Double Glazing

Monday, 9 October 2023, 5:42 am
Press Release: Double Glazing Dunedin

As homeowners in Dunedin increasingly look to upgrade their homes for better insulation, noise reduction, and comfort, a new player has entered the market. Double Glazing Dunedin is the latest business to offer specialised double glazing services in the region.

Modern homes have long benefited from double glazing windows, but there is a growing demand among older home owners to retrofit existing structures with enhanced window technology. Double Glazing Dunedin is responding to this demand by specialising in retrofitting timber, aluminium, and UPVC windows.

Double glazing is a technique wherein two panes of glass are used instead of one, with a gap between them. This gap, often filled with inert gas, provides improved insulation, noise reduction, and comfort for residents. It has been popular in many parts of the world due to its energy efficiency advantages, especially in colder climates like that of Dunedin.

Historically, retrofitting older homes has been a challenge. Many older homes in Dunedin feature classic timber and aluminium windows that weren't initially designed for double glazing. Tailoring modern technology to fit these older designs without compromising on aesthetics is a nuanced task. With businesses like Double Glazing Dunedin providing specialised services, homeowners now have more options to maintain the charm of their older homes while benefiting from modern insulation technology.

While the initial costs of double glazing can be substantial, the long-term benefits often offset the initial investment. Homeowners can expect a reduction in energy bills as the improved insulation reduces the need for heating during the colder months. Additionally, the noise reduction can significantly enhance the quality of life for those living in busier areas of Dunedin.

The emergence of businesses like Double Glazing Dunedin highlights the region's commitment to sustainable living and energy efficiency. As more homeowners opt for these retrofitting services, it sets a precedent for other cities across New Zealand to consider more energy-efficient solutions.

For residents interested in learning more about double glazing and its benefits, consultations with experts in the field are recommended. With the expansion of the market in Dunedin, homeowners have a fresh opportunity to both preserve the history of their homes and enjoy the comforts of modern technology.

