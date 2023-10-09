Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Grants Clearance For Real NZ To Acquire Spirit Of Queenstown

Monday, 9 October 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to Real Journeys Limited (trading as Real NZ) for itself (or any interconnected body-corporate) to acquire the vessel, the Spirit of Queenstown, and associated assets from Southern Discoveries Limited.

Real NZ is focused on offering transport across Lake Whakatipu, on the vintage steamship the TSS Earnslaw, to experiences that it offers at Walter Peak High Country Farm. Southern Discoveries, via the Spirit of Queenstown, provides food and beverage-focused cruises on Lake Whakatipu, without transportation to an end destination.

The Commission is satisfied that Real NZ’s acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

While Real NZ and Southern Discoveries both offer scheduled tourist cruises on Lake Whakatipu in Queenstown, after considering a range of factors including the parties’ product offerings, pricing and passenger numbers, our investigation found that they do not compete closely. Given this, the Commission is of the view that there would not be a substantial loss of competitive constraint on Real NZ as a result of the acquisition.

A public version of the written reasons for the decision will be available on the Commission’s case register in due course.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 