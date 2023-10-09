Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Informed Choices: 11 Key Questions To Ask Your Bathroom Remodel Contractor

Monday, 9 October 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: TJs Kitchens and Bathrooms

Are you planning a bathroom remodelling project? Hiring the right contractor ensures your project runs smoothly and meets your expectations. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of 11 essential questions to ask your bathroom remodelling contractor. By asking these questions, you can evaluate their expertise, reliability, and professionalism, ensuring your project succeeds.

Can I see examples of your past bathroom remodelling work?

Before hiring a contractor, it's essential to review their past work to understand their style, quality, and attention to detail. Ask your contractor for a portfolio or examples of their previous bathroom remodelling projects. This will give you an idea of their capabilities and whether their style aligns with your vision for your bathroom. Additionally, reading reviews from their previous clients can provide insights into their punctuality, communication skills, work environment cleanliness, and overall work quality.

Do you take on bathroom remodelling projects of my scope?

Not all contractors specialise in all types of bathroom remodelling projects. Some may focus on small bathroom remodels, while others may specialise in bathroom additions or larger-scale renovations. It's essential to clarify whether your contractor has experience with similar projects. If you have a specific vision for your bathroom, such as a unique design or complex features, inquire if the contractor has the expertise to bring your vision to life. If the contractor does not have design training, consider hiring an architect or designer to assist with the design aspect of your project.

How many projects do you run at the same time?

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Understanding your contractor's workload is crucial to managing your expectations and ensuring they can dedicate sufficient time and resources to your bathroom remodelling project. Ask them how many projects they typically work on simultaneously. Ideally, you want a contractor who can commit to your project and has long-term relationships with reliable subcontractors. A contractor who communicates well and provides transparency about the project timeline and potential delays indicates their professionalism and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Who will be working in my home?

It's important to know who will work in your home and ensure that you feel comfortable with the individuals involved in your project. Ask your contractor about the team working on your bathroom remodelling project. Some contractors act as the business head and hire supervisors to oversee the projects. Additionally, inquire about the subcontractors who may be involved in the project, such as specialists in drywall, painting, or tiling. Request background information on these subcontractors to ensure their qualifications and professionalism.

Are you bonded, licensed, and insured?

One of the most crucial questions to ask your bathroom remodelling contractor is whether they are bonded, licensed, and insured. Bonding protects you if the contractor fails to pay subcontractors, obtain necessary permits, or complete the work. Licensing ensures that the contractor has met the requirements and standards to operate legally. Insurance protects you in case of any accidents or damages during the remodelling process. Request proof of bonding, licensing, and insurance to ensure you work with a reputable and reliable contractor.

What permits does my project need, and will you get them?

Most bathroom remodelling projects require permits to ensure the work is up to code and meets safety regulations. It's essential to ask your contractor about the permits required for your specific project and confirm whether they will obtain them on your behalf. A contractor unwilling to obtain the necessary permits may indicate a lack of proper licensing or a disregard for legal requirements. Request to see the permits before the project begins to ensure compliance with local regulations.

How do you work?

Understanding the contractor's work process and expectations is crucial to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts during the project. Ask about the contractor's work schedule, including start and end times. Inquire about their cleanup process at the end of each workday and how they protect your home, mainly if they work inside. Discussing all these details upfront and documenting them in writing is essential. Reviewing previous clients can provide insights into the contractor's working style and professionalism.

What's your expected payment schedule?

Discussing the payment schedule with your contractor is essential to establish clear expectations and avoid financial surprises. While providing around a 10 per cent deposit to start is expected, be cautious if the contractor asks for a significantly higher amount upfront. Request a breakdown of the payment schedule, including the amount due at each project stage. Ensure these details are included in the contract and get everything in writing for your reference and protection.

Will you itemise the bid?

To understand the cost breakdown of your bathroom remodelling project, ask your contractor to provide an itemised bid. This will give you a clear view of the costs of each project component, such as plumbing, electrical work, or installation of specific fixtures. An itemised bid allows you to evaluate whether the costs are reasonable and adjust your budget if needed. If you're unsure about the pricing or need a more accurate estimate, consider getting free upfront cost estimates from professionals on platforms like Thumbtack.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TJs Kitchens and Bathrooms on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 