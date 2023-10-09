Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Commercial Cleaners Dunedin Launches New Professional Cleaning Service

Monday, 9 October 2023, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Commercial Cleaners Dunedin

A new player has entered Dunedin's business scene, aiming to enhance the standard of commercial cleaning within the city. Known as Commercial Cleaners Dunedin, the firm has launched a range of specialised cleaning services targeted towards businesses and commercial properties.

The cleaning sector has experienced a surge in demand, especially during the past few years, with an emphasis on maintaining cleaner, safer environments for both employees and clients. As businesses continue to look for reliable solutions to keep their premises spotless, Commercial Cleaners Dunedin promises to bring a fresh perspective and professional approach to meet this rising need.

While details on their exact range of services have not been disclosed, the company emphasises their focus on reliability, professionalism, and thoroughness. The introduction of the new service comes at a time when businesses, big or small, are increasingly recognising the importance of a well-maintained and hygienic workspace for overall productivity and employee well-being.

Several local businesses have expressed an interest in understanding what Commercial Cleaners Dunedin brings to the table, especially in comparison to established competitors in the region. The firm has made it clear that their primary aim is to address the unique cleaning challenges of every client, emphasising bespoke solutions over one-size-fits-all packages.

One Dunedin business owner commented, “The commercial cleaning industry needed a fresh face and approach. It's always good to see new businesses stepping up, bringing in innovative methods and solutions. We're eager to see what Commercial Cleaners Dunedin has to offer in terms of quality and consistency."

Commercial Cleaners Dunedin is expected to capitalise on the city's growing need for professional cleaning services. While competition remains fierce, the emergence of new entrants is a testament to the city's robust business landscape and the ever-evolving demands of its populace.

The success of Commercial Cleaners Dunedin will undoubtedly depend on its ability to differentiate itself in the market and provide a level of service that resonates with Dunedin's business community.

Only time will tell how this new venture will shape the commercial cleaning industry in Dunedin, but for now, the city welcomes another dedicated service provider aiming to make a positive difference.

FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

