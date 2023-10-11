Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bank Customers Remain Resilient In Challenging Times

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: NZ Banking Association

Savers are making the most of higher interest rates and borrowers are managing through the current economic challenges, according to retail banking data insights for the six months to June released by the New Zealand Banking Association today.

New Zealand Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont says that while the rise in the cost of living is hitting many households hard, borrowers are also affected by the sharp rise in the cost of borrowing from historic lows, driven by global conditions and the Reserve Bank’s efforts to reduce inflation by raising the official cash rate. In the last two years, the OCR has risen from its all-time low of 0.25% to the current 5.5%.

“Over 43 per cent of home loan customers were ahead on their loan repayments, compared to 1.4 per cent of home loan customers behind on their repayments. That shows that many people with home loans are managing relatively well. It means that those paying more than their minimum repayments likely built in a cushion in case their circumstances change. It also means they’re paying off their debt faster.”

In June there were nearly 1.25 million home loans across 1.08 million customers. The average value of all home loans was $323,463. Of the 40,438 new home loans opened, 26% were issued to first home buyers.

11,090 home loans switched from principal and interest to interest-only repayments. This is slightly down from the previous six months when 12,120 home loans made that switch.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Over 65 per cent of people with a credit card are paying off what they owe without incurring any interest cost. That shows a high level of financial capability among credit card holders.

“Savers are responding to rising interest rates. For a long time, when interest rates were at an historic low, people who relied on income from bank deposits got relatively low returns. Now that interest rates are up, people are investing more in term deposits. The value of term deposits increased by 8.1 per cent to $154 billion, with an average balance of $107,900.”

Average interest rates on term deposits increased from 3.19% to 4.9% over the period, while average interest rates on savings accounts increased from 2.42% to 3.59%.

Of all bank customers, and there’s over 9.5 million unique customer accounts, 5,655 were granted hardship assistance by their bank. That’s up 1,369 customers from the previous six months.

“Banks are here to help, and anyone experiencing financial difficulty should contact their bank as soon as possible. The sooner you talk to your bank, the more likely they’ll be able to help,” says Beaumont.

The full set of retail banking insights for January to June 2023 is available here: https://www.nzba.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Retail-banking-insights-January-to-June-2023.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2310/Retail_banking_insights_January_to_June_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Banking Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 