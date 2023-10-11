Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whittaker’s Reaches Ethical Sourcing Milestone With Full Traceability Of Cocoa Beans

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:58 am
Press Release: Whittaker's

Whittaker’s is proud to announce reaching 100% traceability of all the cocoa beans used to make its chocolate well ahead of its commitment under international agreements to achieve this by 2025. Traceability is critical for ensuring commodities like cocoa beans are produced ethically and sustainably.

This has been made enabled by the completion of geo-mapping of all three of the Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa cooperatives Whittaker’s sources from in Ghana. It is further enhanced by Whittaker’s investment in supporting these cooperatives to transition to a new cloud-based system called Farmforce for accurate data collection and real-time reporting.

Co-Chief Operating Officer, Matt Whittaker, says as a New Zealand family-owned business there’s always been a strong focus on ethical and sustainable sourcing but it has been a journey to achieve this milestone, especially given Whittaker’s relatively small size in the global chocolate landscape.

“Full traceability enables us to trace the cocoa beans that we use right down to farm level, which gives us much more transparency over how those cocoa beans are produced. Key steps along the way have included our commitment since 2020 to source only 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Ghanaian cocoa beans and working with Rainforest Alliance to provide additional support to the three cocoa cooperatives we source from in Ghana,” says Matt.

Whittaker’s has invested in a number of projects to improve conditions for the communities of its cocoa farmers in Ghana, including the construction of new ablution blocks at the cooperatives’ local schools in 2020 and more recently in new bores to improve access to clean drinking water.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Aside from the Ghanaian cocoa beans used to make most of its chocolate, Whittaker’s also sources a small amount of specialty cocoa beans from Samoa, which have been fully traceable for some time thanks to direct relationships and Whittaker’s Cocoa Improvement Programme there.

Established in 2014, Whittaker’s Cocoa Improvement Programme has helped to revitalise the cocoa export industry in Samoa by providing commercial certainty to the cocoa cooperative Whittaker’s partners with there, Savai’i Koko, and supporting its cocoa farmers with resources and training.

“We value the relationships we have in Samoa and in Ghana, in partnership with Rainforest Alliance, that enable us to honour our ethical sourcing commitments. We regularly visit the cocoa cooperatives we source from to maintain those relationships and to identify other ways we can help to build a more ethical and sustainable cocoa supply chain,” says Matt.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whittaker's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More


MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 