Cloudian, AMD, Micron Break Object Storage Performance Record

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Cloudian

 Cloudian, in collaboration with AMD and Micron, is thrilled to announce breakthrough levels of object storage performance and power efficiency. The Cloudian HyperStore 8.0 object storage software, running on a system powered by a next-generation AMD EPYC™ 9454 CPU with Micron 6500 ION solid-state drives (SSDs), has achieved a new standard of performance and efficiency, delivering over 17.7GB/s write and 24.9GB/s read from a cluster of six power-efficient, single-processor servers, a 74 per cent power efficiency improvement versus a hard disk drive (HDD)-based system in Cloudian testing.

Cloudian object storage is increasingly deployed in primary data applications that require high throughput, such as data analytics and AI/ML. In addition to demonstrating the high throughput levels required for these real-time use cases, the single-processor, all-flash platform also reduced power consumption per GB transferred by more than 74 per cent[1] compared with HDD-based platforms tested previously. Power efficiency is emerging as a key consideration as power costs rise, particularly in the EU where electricity costs have risen dramatically and are expected to remain at 3X[2] the levels seen in recent years, according to management consultant McKinsey.

These results were demonstrated with Cloudian’s upcoming HyperStore 8.0 object storage software. HyperStore 8.0 incorporates advanced multi-threading technology and kernel optimisations to capitalise on the next-gen AMD EPYC 9454 processor, with its revolutionary I/O bandwidth capabilities enabled by 48 cores and 128 PCIe lanes. This combination was then optimised to leverage the Micron 6500 ION SSDs which deliver over 30 times[3] more 4KB random write IOPS than competitive QLC SSDs. This collaboration brings together next-gen technologies to create energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions for modern software-defined storage deployments.

“Our customers need storage solutions that deliver extreme throughput and efficiency as they deploy Cloudian’s cloud-native object storage solutions in mission-critical, performance sensitive use cases.” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “This collaboration with AMD and Micron demonstrates that we can push the boundaries, delivering cutting-edge all-flash solutions that empower organisations to meet the ever-increasing demands of data storage and management.”

4th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer a range of features that complement Cloudian’s HyperStore 8.0 platform, including up to 1152 MB of L3 cache, support for up to 160 PCIe Gen 5 lanes (2 socket configuration), and AVX-512 instruction support for enhanced High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Machine Learning (ML) performance.

“We have worked closely with Cloudian and Micron to help ensure our customers get the best out of AMD EPYC CPU’s capabilities and features, while delivering exceptional object storage performance to the market,” said Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president, Strategic Business Development, AMD. “Our 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are designed to power the most demanding workloads, and this collaboration showcases their capabilities in the context of object storage.”

Micron’s 6500 ION NVMe SSDs, the world’s first 200+ layer NAND data centre SSDs, provide an optimal balance of capacity, performance, and efficiency. With 30.72 TB of storage and impressive read and write speeds, these SSDs address the growing data storage needs of IT departments while promoting sustainability.

“Micron is committed to providing innovative storage solutions that enable businesses to thrive,” said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Storage Business Unit. “Our collaboration with Cloudian and AMD highlights the exceptional performance and efficiency of our Micron 6500 ION NVMe SSDs.”

Cloudian HyperStore, with its cloud-like scalability, advanced security features, and support for hybrid clouds, continues to be the preferred choice for organisations seeking cost-effective, flexible, and secure object storage solutions. The Object Lock feature in Cloudian HyperStore defends data against encryption by ransomware, ensuring data integrity and security. Cloudian HyperStore 8.0 evaluation software will be available from Cloudian this month.

##

For more information, please view this executive video, download the solution brief, or visit cloudian.com.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is a leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s cloud-compatible object storage lets users optimise data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.­­

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data centre to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

[1] Based on internal Cloudian testing for flash-based and HDD-based systems running Cloudian HyperStore software in a 6-node cluster protected with EC4+2.

[2] Reference: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/electric-power-and-natural-gas/our-insights/four-themes-shaping-the-future-of-the-stormy-european-power-market#/

[3] Comparisons to the Solidigm D5-P5316 30.72TB SSD are based on public information available at the time of this document’s publication and on Micron DCWE testing. The ‘over 30 times more’ statement is for 4KB random write IOPS at QD128.

