Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Turmeric, The Best Natural Health Treatment For Arthritis And Joint Pain

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

Turmeric’s role in easing arthritis and joint pain

Arthritis and the aching joint pain associated with it can be debilitating, affecting millions of people worldwide. While there are numerous pharmaceutical options available, many individuals are turning to natural remedies to help alleviate their discomfort. One such remedy is turmeric, specifically in the form of “Golden Paste.” In this blog post, we’ll explore how this golden spice can play a vital role in fighting inflammation and managing arthritis and joint pain.

Understanding Arthritis and Inflammation

Before delving into the benefits of turmeric, let’s first understand the connection between arthritis, inflammation, and joint pain. Arthritis is a term used to describe a group of conditions that cause inflammation and stiffness in the joints. Inflammation, in this context, is the body’s response to injury or irritation, where the immune system releases chemicals to protect and repair tissues. While this process is crucial for healing, chronic inflammation can lead to pain, swelling, and tissue damage, which are hallmark symptoms of arthritis.

Fighting Inflammation Naturally

Now, let’s redirect our attention to how turmeric can effectively contribute to reducing inflammation and easing the discomfort associated with arthritis and joint pain.

  1. Turmeric’s Active Ingredient: Turmeric owes its remarkable properties to its most active compound, curcumin. Curcumin has been extensively studied for its ability to modulate inflammation in the body.
  2. Curcumin’s Mechanism: Curcumin works by inhibiting certain molecules involved in the inflammatory process. This natural approach can help manage inflammation, offering relief from the discomfort associated with arthritis.
  3. Golden Paste: Golden Paste is a carefully crafted mixture that combines turmeric with other natural components such as black pepper and healthy fats, typically extra virgin olive oil or coconut oil. The inclusion of black pepper, rich in piperine, enhances the body’s absorption of curcumin, increasing its effectiveness. While it’s possible to prepare this blend at home, it’s advisable to consider a professionally formulated option designed to maximize nutrient absorption and bioavailability.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Golden Turmeric’s Golden Paste for both humans and their pets is a versatile addition to you and your pets dietary choices. It’s conveniently packaged in an easy-to-use pouch, making it suitable for incorporation into a variety of dishes, health drinks, teas, or can even be taken like a medicine dose straight from the spoon. For most pet’s, simply add to their food.

One notable attribute of Golden Paste is its exclusive use of natural and organic ingredients. For a deeper understanding of Turmeric Golden Paste and its potential benefits for overall health and well-being, further information can be found here.

Turmeric’s Benefits Over Other Supplements

Holistic Healing: Unlike pharmaceutical drugs, turmeric offers a holistic approach to managing inflammation and joint pain. It doesn’t just target symptoms but promotes overall well-being which many proven and peer reviewed articles claim.

Minimal Side Effects: Turmeric, when consumed as part of a balanced diet, is generally safe with minimal side effects compared to some pharmaceutical options that may have adverse long-term effects.

Turmeric, particularly in the form of “Golden Paste,” emerges as a potent natural remedy for arthritis and joint pain. Its active compound, curcumin, effectively combats inflammation by inhibiting key molecules involved in the inflammatory process, providing relief from pain and swelling.

Golden Paste, with its carefully crafted combination of turmeric, black pepper, and healthy fats, enhances curcumin’s bioavailability, making it a versatile addition to various dietary choices. Unlike pharmaceutical drugs, turmeric offers a holistic approach to healing, promoting overall well-being while carrying minimal side effects when consumed as part of a balanced diet. In the quest for natural remedies, turmeric’s ability to alleviate arthritis and joint pain offers hope and relief to those in need.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Golden Turmeric Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More


MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 