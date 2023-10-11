Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
AlphaTheta seeks clearance to acquire Serato

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from AlphaTheta Corporation (AlphaTheta), seeking clearance to acquire Serato Audio Research Limited (Serato).

AlphaTheta and Serato are both active in DJ software. DJ software can be used for mixing music and organising music prior to mixing. Many DJs will use some form of DJ software in conjunction with some form of DJ hardware (for example, a controller or mixer).

AlphaTheta is a global company headquartered in Japan. Relevant to the application, AlphaTheta develops, manufactures and sells DJ hardware under the Pioneer DJ brand and DJ software under the rekordbox brand.

Serato is a DJ and music production software company founded in New Zealand. Serato’s DJ software includes Serato DJ Pro, Serato DJ Lite and Serato Remote. Serato’s DJ software is currently integrated with many brands of DJ hardware, including Pioneer DJ.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

