Ōpōtiki Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 5:44 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

11 October 2023

One lucky Lotto player from Ōpōtiki will be on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ōpōtiki.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

