Ōpōtiki Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

11 October 2023

One lucky Lotto player from Ōpōtiki will be on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ōpōtiki.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

