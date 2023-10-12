Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sales Counts Up As We Count Down To The Election

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) September 2023 figures show more activity in the spring property market with prices stabilising, sales counts rising and properties selling in fewer days.

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird says September traditionally provides positivity and more activity as the warmer months arrive.

“September shows the ‘green shoots’ from previous months are continuing to grow. Confidence is emerging in the property market, and we are seeing signs of an upward trend.” Baird says. Read more

The number one advantage between REINZ data and other housing data on the market is that REINZ has access to sales data from the time the price is locked in (unconditional data) as opposed to when the house changes hands (settlement date) which can often be weeks or months later. Therefore, REINZ data is the best and most timely measure of recent housing market activity.

