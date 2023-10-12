Food Prices Increase 8.0 Percent Annually
Food prices in New Zealand were 8.0 percent higher in September 2023 than in September 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
“The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said. “Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food.”
In September 2023, the annual increase was
due to rises across all the broad food categories measured
by Stats NZ. Price rises for the five food groups for the
year ended September 2023, in order of their contribution to
the overall movement, were:
- grocery food prices increased 10.7 percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 8.6 percent
- meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 6.9 percent
- non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 8.3 percent
- fruit and vegetables prices increased 1.4 percent.