Food Prices Increase 8.0 Percent Annually

Food prices in New Zealand were 8.0 percent higher in September 2023 than in September 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said. “Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food.”

In September 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured by Stats NZ. Price rises for the five food groups for the year ended September 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement, were:



grocery food prices increased 10.7 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 8.6 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 6.9 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 8.3 percent

fruit and vegetables prices increased 1.4 percent.

