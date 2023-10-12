Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns And Cities Unveils Revamped Website

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Building Better Homes Towns and Cities

National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities Unveils Revamped Website: Emphasizing Whānau Māori, Accessibility, Co-governance, and Sustainable Housing Solutions

The National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities is thrilled to announce the launch of its redesigned website, offering a fresh perspective on their mission to advance research that leads to better outcomes within the built environment in Aotearoa, New Zealand for communities and whānau Māori. This includes providing accessible housing solutions for whānau Māori and communities and addressing the impact of the built environment on te taiao (the natural world). This transformation reflects the organization's commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, co-governance, while fostering a stronger connection with the rich heritage of Te Reo Māori.

The redesigned website, which can be accessed at www.buildingbetter.nz embodies the Challenge's dedication to making research findings more accessible to everyday New Zealand families. With an improved user experience, streamlined navigation, and rich content, the website is poised to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in the future of housing and urban development in New Zealand.

Key Features of the Redesigned Website:

  • Sustainable Housing Solutions: Central to the Challenge's mission is the development of sustainable housing solutions. The new website showcases innovative research and practical toolkits designed to address environmental concerns while enhancing the quality of housing for all New Zealanders.
  • Focusing on Whānau Māori and Communities: The National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities recognizes the unique housing challenges faced by Whānau Māori and other communities in New Zealand. The redesigned website prominently features research, case studies, and resources aimed at finding sustainable solutions to improve housing outcomes for all.
  • Accessibility: The revamped website places a strong emphasis on accessibility. It includes a variety of multimedia content, such as videos, infographics, and podcasts, to make complex research findings more understandable and relatable to a broader audience.
  • Te Reo Māori Integration: In honouring the cultural heritage of Aotearoa, the website incorporates Te Reo Māori language elements, ensuring that the indigenous language is a fundamental part of the Challenge's work. This initiative aligns with the organization's commitment to cultural diversity and preserving the traditions of Aotearoa.
  • Treaty Partnership: The National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities values the Te Tiriti o Waitangi and fostering honourable relationships with Māori communities. The website highlights ongoing partnerships and initiatives aimed at promoting co-governance, ensuring that Māori voices play a central role in shaping housing and urban development policies.

Commenting on the launch, Ruth Berry, Co-Director Tangata Tiriti, National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities, stated: "Our redesigned website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering sustainable housing solutions for all New Zealanders. We are excited to provide a platform that not only makes our research accessible to a wider audience but also celebrates the importance of Te Reo Māori and co-governance in our work. This reflects our dedication to inclusivity, collaboration, and honouring the cultural diversity of Aotearoa."

The National Science Challenge Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities invites everyone to explore the new website and engage with its valuable resources, research, and community initiatives. Visit

www.buildingbetter.nz

to experience the transformation first hand.

