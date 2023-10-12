FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Appoints Official Business Partner

FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand (FBNZ) has today announced its first regional appointment under the company’s Growth Partners programme. From 4 December 2023, Central Business Innovation Limited (CBI) will provide sales and service for Fujifilm print technology in the central and lower North Island as an official Business Partner for these areas.

The announcement follows the launch of the new Growth Partners programme in June and after a rigorous process to evaluate potential partners for fit, vision and overall alignment with FBNZ’s focus on helping Kiwis work smarter.

“We’re honoured to be FBNZ’s first Growth Partner and look forward to demonstrating our capabilities to the market,” said Jason Flynn, who will co-own CBI with Rob Irvine. “There is a huge opportunity to grow our business and local footprint through the Growth Partners programme, and we can’t wait to get started.”

“We’re excited to be working with partners of Jason and Rob’s deep experience and calibre,” says David Jupe, Managing Director of FBNZ. “We look forward to introducing them to our customers over the coming weeks and the beginning of a productive long-term partnership.”

Under the new agreement, CBI will be responsible for providing field service and support to FBNZ customers and local sales for Fujifilm print technology products and solutions in the areas of Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Masterton.

“Our Growth Partners programme continues to make good progress and we look forward to welcoming more in the coming months,” says David Jupe. “Companies or individuals interested in working with us should register on our Growth Partners website.”

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

At FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand we never stop finding ways to help Kiwis work smarter.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers’ businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation. We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962 to build an environment that encourages the use of creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation.

https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

