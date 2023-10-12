Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Warmer Weather Better For Fruit And Veges But Inflationary Headwinds Persist

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Foodstuffs analysis against FPI data (May 2022 – September 2023)

The numbers:

  • Stats NZ’s Food Price Index (FPI) shows food prices on their FPI basket measure increased 8.0% year-on-year in September 2023, compared to 8.9%pa in August 2023.
  • Foodstuffs’ data on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket shows retail prices at the two co-operatives' 500+ stores were up 7.5%pa in September 2023 (vs. 8.3%pa in August), while its suppliers charged 7.3%pa more, on average, across the same categories (vs. 7.8%pa in August).
  • Earlier, the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI) revealed costs from suppliers to supermarkets across the wider set of 60,000 products the two co-operatives buy had climbed 6.1%pa in the year to September 2023 (down from 6.6%pa in August).

“The outlook for fruit and vegetable prices is improving as warmer weather brings more favourable growing conditions, but headwinds remain in the form of a lower exchange rate, higher commodity costs and volatility in international fuel prices,” says Foodstuffs NZ Managing Director, Chris Quin.

Quin’s comments follow the release of Stats NZ’s latest food price index (FPI) figure, tracking the prices of a representative basket of goods. While the cost of the FPI basket grew 8.0%pa in September 2023, prices for the same product categories were up 7.5%pa at the two Foodstuffs co-operatives’ stores.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“For 17 months, we’ve been comparing our performance for retail prices with Stats’ NZ’s basket and Foodstuffs has always been lower.

“In that time, we’ve been absorbing higher wages, fuel and electricity costs, and our suppliers’ extra input costs have slowly been flowing through to prices on shelves.

“It’s no secret either that New Zealand has a serious retail crime problem, which Retail NZ has estimated is costing the wider industry roughly $2 billion a year, and it’s something we’re having to invest in for the safety of our teams and customers.

“We’re doing everything we can to further tighten our focus on buying well and creating efficiencies within our business operations.”

Quin says a positive sign is that the weather is slowly improving, meaning the flow and value of fresh produce is improving too.

“The Spring weather has been volatile but supply is improving for most green vegetables. Asparagus season is finally kicking in, and we’re starting to see some berry fruit coming through. The export avocado season is underway as well, and due to the skin damage caused by the rain earlier this year there’s a lot of stock coming onto the domestic market, creating opportunities for our shoppers.”

Foodstuffs data shows avocado prices were down 11% in September, year-on-year, with sharper falls seen for cauliflower (37%), tomatoes (35%), broccoli (33%), green kiwifruit (25%) and cabbage (24%).

“Our produce experts say kumara and pumpkin supplies remain tight, though, and current prices reflect that. Carrots will be short until the new season starts,” Quin notes.

He says value could also be found in the meat department, specifically lamb, with the price of shoulder chops down 9% in September, year on year.

“Chinese consumers’ demand for lamb has softened post-Covid and is expected to stay lower for a while. That surplus supply is pushing down global prices. China usually buys about half of New Zealand’s lamb exports, so much of that meat is staying here instead.”

At the same time, supply shortages are making a number of key food imports costlier, with basic food commodity prices rising 2% in September, month on month, despite falling 6% per annum.

“Rice is still going up, largely due to India’s ban on certain imports. Likewise, sugar, cocoa and peanuts have all had growing or production woes, and most of them are part of the FPI basket, so that’s offset some of the local decreases.”

Energy prices also surged 8.3% in September, before correcting, and now threaten to rise again as world markets react to events in the Middle East.

“Higher diesel prices hit our truck fleets in September, and while international shipping costs are mostly back to pre-Covid levels, the lower exchange rate is offsetting the savings from improved shipping costs, meaning we’re not seeing prices for imported products come down as much as we’d like.”

Earlier this week, the latest Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index showed a further slowing in the average rate of cost increases from suppliers to supermarkets across 60,000 products, at 6.1%pa in September 2023 compared to 6.6%pa in August.

The Index found all but one supermarket department – fresh produce – saw higher supplier costs in September compared to August, month on month. In general, more items were rising in cost, but by smaller magnitudes. Infometrics said concerns remained for sustained input cost pressures, given higher diesel costs and the potential for a lower exchange rate affecting imports.

Foodstuffs’ data on the smaller group of products in Stats NZ’s FPI basket shows supplier costs rose 7.3%pa in the year to September, on average, across the same categories (after 7.8%pa in August).

“It’s good to see cost increases from our suppliers continuing to slow down,” Quin says. “We know they are battling the same pressures many businesses are, both here and overseas, particularly higher wages and input costs.”

“We’ll continue to work with suppliers to see how we can keep the cost of food down for consumers, while also recognising inflationary pressures can only be absorbed by businesses for so long.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 