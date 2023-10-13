Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skyrocketing Growth Predicted For Burglar Alarm Market, Set To Reach USD 7 Billion By 2030

Friday, 13 October 2023, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Fabric Digital

The global market for burglar alarms is on a trajectory for significant growth, with projections indicating a market value of USD 7,082.08 million by 2030. According to a comprehensive study by Reports Insights, this market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% between 2023 and 2030.

Integrated Security Systems on the Rise

Burglar alarms are not just simple alert systems; they are comprehensive security solutions designed to protect properties from unauthorised entries and intrusions. These alarms are increasingly being adopted across various sectors—residential, commercial, and industrial. The systems offer a range of benefits, such as immediate intruder alerts and enhanced security features, making them indispensable for property owners.

Commercial Sector Fuelling Demand

One of the significant factors propelling this market is the increasing installation of burglar alarms in commercial settings like offices, banks, and retail outlets. The financial sector's expansion, exemplified by the launch of Citi Commercial Bank in Canada in July 2022, is also contributing to the rising demand for these security systems.

Industrial Applications Gain Momentum

The industrial sector is another area where the use of burglar alarms is growing. Warehouses, logistics centres, and distribution facilities are increasingly relying on these systems to safeguard high-value goods from theft and unauthorised access. The ongoing industrialisation and the heightened need for advanced security measures are key factors driving this trend.

Intruder Alarm Systems Lead the Way

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The market is also segmented based on the type of alarm systems, with intruder alarm systems taking the lead. These systems offer higher flexibility and quicker alerts, making them the preferred choice in commercial, residential, and industrial settings.

North America Dominates, But What About New Zealand?

While North America continues to hold the largest market share due to the presence of major industry players and increased investments in construction and security, it's worth noting the potential for market growth in countries like New Zealand. As New Zealand grapples with its own challenges related to property crime and security, the demand for advanced burglar alarm systems is likely to rise. The country's focus on technological innovation and smart homes could serve as a catalyst for the adoption of sophisticated burglar alarm systems, making it a market to watch in the coming years.

Key Players and Market Drivers

Prominent companies in this burgeoning market include Banham, Johnson Controls, Inovonics Wireless Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., ADT, ASSA ABLOY, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Securitas AB, Siemens AG, Risco Group, and Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Two primary factors are driving this market's growth: the surge in residential burglaries and the increasing application of burglar alarms in the industrial sector. However, the study also points out that limitations in system implementation could act as a potential barrier to market expansion.

The burglar alarm market is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on, with its rapid growth and expanding applications across various sectors. Whether you're a homeowner in New Zealand or a business owner in North America, the increasing need for advanced security solutions is universal.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fabric Digital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 