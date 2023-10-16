Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Staffing For Key Subjects Slashed - Massey University Proposal

Monday, 16 October 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union


Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is fighting back against continued cuts at Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa | Massey University, as Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas today released a proposal to make more devastating staffing cuts across key subject areas.

The proposal would make drastic staff cuts across the languages, humanities, and social sciences; including halving staff in Defence & Security Studies, Development Studies, English & Writing, History, and Politics Departments.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Ben Schmidt describes the proposals as “completely short-sighted and damaging.”

"The Massey University Council and Vice Chancellor should immediately halt all staffing cuts and engage with the incoming Government about the future of tertiary education. They need to understand the new Government's priorities before making such drastic decisions.

"It is particularly galling to see Defence & Security studies in the firing line. Defence Force personnel based at Linton and Ohakea get significant value from those courses.

“Capacity and provision would be lost in these subjects at a time when our nation is considering its role in an increasingly unstable world. As a small trading nation New Zealand needs people who can make sense of global geopolitics. All the subjects under threat from this proposal teach skills that are vital to our economic and strategic future."

TEU members are rallying with students against these cuts 12:30PM Wednesday 18 October at the Concourse, Manawatū Campus, Massey University.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 