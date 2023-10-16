Nutanix Supports Berkley Insurance Australia In Delivering Industry-leading Performance

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has helped Berkley Insurance Australia (BIA) supercharge its IT infrastructure, enabling it to provide cutting-edge digital performance to its 135 underwriters, claims managers, and supporting workforce, while allowing its skilled technical staff to focus on service delivery, innovation, and cyber security.

BIA is a specialist insurance provider that prides itself on delivering fast and attentive service to local brokers and their clients, ranging from development of quick quotes, risk submissions, binding policies, and claims support.

BIA has proudly claimed Insurer of the Year at the respected Insurance Business Brokers on Insurers Awards for three years running. Strategic technology decisions have been a significant cornerstone to BIA’s success.

Jamie Rojas, IT Infrastructure manager - Berkley Asia Pacific Services, said the business decided to implement Nutanix technology after it identified the emerging risk of its previous technology, which powered its core underwriting and claims system, not matching future business requirements.

“Our underwriting and claims system is an important part of our business. From policy issue to claims processing, my role is to ensure IT isn’t a bottleneck to business operations. When we determined that our old system may not support future business needs, we went to market for something that is simpler to manage, more resilient, and improved performance.”

BIA selected Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, which is designed to provide a smooth migration and retain superior performance.

“Speed and performance are non-negotiables for us. With Nutanix, everything is sized and has capacity for our busiest time of year. BIA’s fast response times are certainly testament to our people, but to pedal at speed, they need an infrastructure engine that allows them to be there for our brokers, without fail.”

According to Rojas, the strength of BIA’s infrastructure has been a fundamental prerequisite to achieving Insurer of the Year accolades. This confidence in Nutanix and the technology’s streamlined management capabilities has also given crucial time back to the IT team to work on more innovative projects, including bolstering BIA’s cyber security posture.

“With a single pane of glass over the infrastructure environment and one-click upgrades, Nutanix is relieving us from extensive infrastructure management. We’re now focusing efforts on areas that are high-risk, ensuring the business is protected.”

In other projects, BIA’s IT team recently developed and launched bindIT, an automated broker portal that is making the lives of its brokers and their clients easier. The application is powered by Nutanix technology.

Rojas said he worked closely with trusted partner Datacom, which initially recommended Nutanix when BIA’s previous technology was approaching end of life and it sought to simplify its infrastructure design.

“Our relationship with Datacom spans many years. We’ve built a lot of trust over time – the team there understands our desire to constantly refresh and use technology for better user experience and to drive our business forward.”

Damien McDade, managing director A/NZ at Nutanix, said the backend infrastructure investment BIA had made helped ensure their front-end client services were industry-leading.

“In insurance and financial services, every second counts,” he said. “By prioritising performance and simplicity, BIA’s staff can always access the tools they need to support their clients, while IT staff are freed up to deliver more value to the business.”

