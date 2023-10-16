BMW Group New Zealand Defies Industry Trend To End Q3 On A High With Strong Volume Growth And Record BEV Sales

BMW and MINI brands record seven and nine percent growth in registrations

Fully electric BMW models achieve 29 per cent increase

News comes as BMW-conducted survey finds more than half of New Zealanders

intend to purchase an EV in the future

intend to purchase an EV in the future Destination charging to continue expanding throughout NZ in line with sales growth

BMW Group New Zealand has bucked a downward trend in the automotive industry to record growth across the board in the first nine months of 2023, notably in the registrations of its fully electric vehicles.

While the total market saw a decline of six per cent and the premium segment a drop of 13 per cent, BMW recorded growth of seven per cent for its overall line-up in the period from January to the end of September, with total vehicle registrations rising from 1,275 to 1,368.

It was an equally positive story for MINI, with the brand posting nine per cent growth, recording 705 registrations versus 646 during the same time last year.

Registrations of fully electric BMW models totalled 365 in the period between January and the end of September, which established a new record and marked a 29 per cent increase on the corresponding period in 2022.

The BMW i4 was a standout performer in the battery electric line-up, with 121 registrations of the sporty Gran Coupé in New Zealand to the end of September. This was up 169 per cent on 2022 and complemented the global desirability of the model, with the 400kW BMW i4 M50 taking the crown as the highest selling BMW M car worldwide in 2022.

The BMW iX1 xDrive30 has also been a success despite only being on sale since March, with 72 vehicles registered. Early next year, BMW New Zealand will expand its iX1 line-up with launch of the eDrive20 variant.

The strong results come as a recent survey conducted by the BMW Group determined that 53 per cent of New Zealanders would consider purchasing an electric vehicle in the future and that electric vehicle ownership was set to surpass conventionally powered vehicle ownership in New Zealand as soon as 2035.

The BMW Group is supporting the rapidly evolving industry landscape across New Zealand with its new destination charging network that was announced in July.

The Generation 3 BMW Wallbox chargers at the sites can be used by both BMW customers and those whose vehicles are compatible with the charging hardware.

Locations are already up and running on the North Island, while further chargers will be deployed in Q4, including on the South Island at the renowned Millbrook Resort near Arrowtown.

This is in addition to BMW New Zealand commencing a partnership with EV charge point operator JOLT last year to assist in the rollout of a free fast charging options across the nation.

BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director Adam Shaver said the sales growth reflected the company’s push to achieve a customer-centric and future-focused product and business strategy.

“Our diverse product portfolio has adapted quickly to a fast-changing world, and we are delighted to offer compelling solutions across the spectrum that resonate with our customers,” Mr. Shaver said.

“However, it is not just about product. These sales results are also testament to the collective efforts of our entire team in New Zealand, including our valued dealer network. They continue to work diligently to tailor our business and customer offering in line with, and often ahead of, industry developments.

“A key aspect of this success is our destination charging initiative, which continues to expand across New Zealand to provide customers new options that support and enhance their electric vehicle ownership both now and into the future.”

