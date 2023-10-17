New Zealand's Best Croissant Announced

Clareville Bakery in Wairarapa is officially home to New Zealand’s best croissant, after continuing its award-winning run at the Baking NZ Christmas Competition.

The bakery, just outside of Carterton, has won the prize for best croissant and best fruit cake. It also placed third in the fruit mince tart category, which was won by Auckland’s Wild Grain Bakery.

Judges commented that Clareville’s croissant was technically impeccable, with a perfect honeycomb internal structure and standout colour profile. Their fruit cake was baked to perfection and beautifully arranged with nuts and fruits on top.

Clareville Bakery also won New Zealand’s best custard square and best doughnut at the Auckland Fine Food Show in June.

“They clearly have some very talented bakers and they’re utilising their ability to the maximum,” said chief judge Ron Omelvena.

“Technically, the entries were absolutely right up there. In all categories, it was very hard to have a standout product,” he added.

“It might seem early to be baking Christmas products, but having the competition now allows bakers to hone and perfect their recipes,” said Baking New Zealand President Bernie Sugrue.

“It also helps customers to order ahead of time, knowing where to get the best products. Bakeries commonly sell out on Christmas Eve, so it pays to be prepared.”

The full list of winners and placegetters is:

Best Croissant:

1st: Clareville Bakery (Wairarapa)

2nd: Daily Bread (Auckland)

3rd: Bellbird Bakery (Christchurch)

Best Fruit Cake:

1st: Clareville Bakery (Wairarapa)

2nd: Euro Patisserie Torbay (Auckland)

3rd: Nada Bakery (Wellington)

Best Fruit Mince Tart:

1st: Wild Grain Bakery (Auckland)

2nd: Copenhagen Bakery (Christchurch)

3rd: Clareville Bakery (Wairarapa)

