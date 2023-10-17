Annual Inflation At 5.6 Percent



New Zealand’s consumers price index increased 5.6 percent in the 12 months to the September 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 5.6 percent increase follows a 6 percent increase in the 12 months to the June 2023 quarter.

“Prices are still increasing, but are increasing at rates lower than we have seen in the previous few quarters,” consumers prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

