Turners CEO Todd Hunter Appointed Financial Services Federation Chair

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Financial Services Federation

The Financial Services Federation (FSF) is delighted to announce its new Executive Committee, including Turners Automotive Group CEO Todd Hunter as Chair.

Following a members’ election, successful candidates were announced at the FSF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week, at which its Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022/23 was also released.

The FSF is the industry body representing non-bank finance providers operating in Aotearoa New Zealand that are committed to responsible and ethical lending. Its current 95 members also include the likes of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Custom Fleet, Harmoney, Avanti Finance, Scania, commercia lending specialists Prospa, Resimac, and First Mortgage Trust.

New appointments to the FSF’s Executive Committee are:

  • Don Atkinson, CEO, UDC Finance Limited
  • Jasmine Sim, CFO, Speirs Finance Group
  • Chris Lamers, CEO, MTF Finance
  • Simon Scott, Chief Executive, First Credit Union

They will be joined by existing Executive Committee members:

  • Todd Hunter, Group CEO, Turners Automotive Group (new Chair)
  • Jane Dunkerley, CEO, Centracorp Finance (new Deputy Chair)
  • Neil Simons, Director, Latitude Financial Limited
  • James Searle, General Manager, DPL Insurance

Executive Director Lyn McMorran thanked the committee members who did not seek re-election for their service, particularly former Deputy Chair Mark Spring, Managing Director of Limelight Group, and former Chair Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO.

“The FSF is extremely grateful to Mark Mountcastle and Mark Spring for their exceptional guidance and service to the FSF in their roles as Chair and

Deputy Chair respectively,” McMorran said.

“I would personally like to thank them for their dedication to the Federation and commitment to ensuring we achieve our strategic objectives and continue to add value for our members.”

In his final address to members as Chair, Mark Mountcastle said in the latest Annual Report that it was an exciting new chapter for the Federation, which is seeing unprecedented support from its members.

“As I hand over the reins to fresh leadership, I am totally confident in the belief that the FSF is in very good heart, with a positive and exciting future to look forward to,” he said.

McMorran said the Federation was delighted to welcome its new Executive Committee in what is an exciting time for the Federation.

“We are entering 2024 with record membership numbers as more and more organisations realise the value of connectivity and a collective voice that their association provides.

“The new Executive Committee is a fitting representation of both the calibre and diversity of members.”

More on FSF’s core projects for the coming year, including sector research and the launch of an NZQA qualification in Consumer Credit, can be read its latest Annual Report.

The report also lists the Federation’s full list of members, key advocacy successes, and key messages to Government this Election year.

