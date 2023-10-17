Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
DoorDash Launches Membership Program DashPass In Auckland

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: DoorDash

DoorDash New Zealand is thrilled to announce the launch of its membership programme DashPass in Auckland, following the arrival of the food delivery service in the City of Sails in July.

From today, Aucklanders will be able to enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fees* on eligible orders and access to members-only offers and items from their favourite local and national restaurants, convenience stores, and more. Participating restaurants include national brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Hell Pizza, and Tank Juice, as well as neighbourhood hotspots including Pizza Club, Chicking, Sumthin Dumplin, Uncle Man’s, and RE Burger.

DashPass membership is available for just $9.99 a month or $96 per annum. The membership is completely flexible, so customers have the option to cancel any time.

In celebration of the launch, DoorDash is offering Aucklanders a free 60-day trial^ of DashPass.

DoorDash General Manager for New Zealand, Australia and Canada, Rebecca Burrows says DoorDash is delighted to offer this membership programme to Aucklanders.

“DashPass can be a game-changer for our customers because the membership pays for itself in under three orders. It’s a really affordable way for DoorDash users to get the best of their neighbourhoods delivered straight to their door.” Burrows said.

“We received such positive engagement from our customers after we launched DashPass in Wellington and Christchurch in April this year. I’m so excited we are now expanding the membership programme in New Zealand,” she said.

To sign up for a DashPass membership, open the DoorDash app and tap on the DashPass banner at the top of the app, or visit the website.

Terms and Conditions

* $0 delivery only applicable to orders from DashPass eligible merchants with a minimum subtotal of $20 (excluding GST and fees) or above. Benefits apply only to eligible orders from participating DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement (excluding fees) identified on DoorDash. Other fees still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file.

^ Offer only available to select users as indicated in each user’s DoorDash account for a limited time.

Offer open only to users residing in Auckland. Valid only for users who sign up to the DashPass monthly subscription between 13/10/2023 and 31/10/2023. 60 day free trial offer applicable for 60 days from the day on which it is initiated. If you cancel during a trial period, your benefits will be terminated immediately. After DashPass trial period ends, you will automatically be charged then-current price per month (currently $9.99 including GST), plus any applicable fees. See full Dashpass terms and conditions and learn how to cancel here. 

Offer can only be redeemed on DoorDash.com or on the DoorDash app with the latest version, and within DoorDash service areas and delivery hours. No cash value. Non-transferable. DoorDash is not a retailer or seller. Terms are subject to change by DoorDash at any time. DoorDash reserves the right to modify or cancel offer at any time.

Void where restricted or prohibited by law.

