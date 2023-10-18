Certified Collision Repair Network

GM New Zealand has announced the establishment of a Certified Collision Repair Network, with Kawan Collision Repairs in Hastings and West Hamilton Auto Refinishers in Te Rapa the first partners to join the initiative.

The GM Certified Collision Repair Network is already established in America and Australia, and GM will look to grow this network further in New Zealand to better meet the needs of customers who require collision repairs.

“Kawan Collision Repairs and West Hamilton Auto Refinishers have demonstrated their commitment to exceptional customer service, industry leading facilities and, most importantly, safe and proper repairs to GM vehicles,” said Stephen Matthews, General Manager - Aftersales for GM New Zealand.

