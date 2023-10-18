FUJIFILM Business Innovation Wins 2023 DocuSign Reseller Growth Partner Of The Year For The APAC Region

AUCKLAND, 18 October 2023 – FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand (FBNZ) has been recognised by DocuSign, a global leader in electronic signatures and intelligent agreements, in its 2023 Partner Awards under the Reseller Growth Partner of the Year category for contributions to building adoption of eSignature technologies.

DocuSign’s growth in process automation solutions at FBNZ contributed significantly toward achieving the award, with local revenue from these solutions doubling over the past year. Cameron Mount, General Manager of Process Automation, received the award in Sydney on behalf of FBNZ.

“We’re honoured to receive this recognition from DocuSign,” said Cameron. “While this is a region-wide award for Fujifilm, our New Zealand team has worked especially hard to help our customers find new ways to work smarter with solutions like eSignature, and this award shows that we’re on the right track with technologies that make a difference in their daily work.”

Shaun McLagan, Group Vice President and General Manager, DocuSign Asia-Pacific & Japan, says the award acknowledges Fujifilm’s experience and knowledge in document technologies and solutions.

“Fujifilm’s expertise in document management and workflows helps their customers work smarter and streamline business processes,” he says. “It’s a great pleasure to recognise Fujifilm and FBNZ in particular for their incredible achievements with this award.”

FBNZ has used DocuSign eSignature software to enable seamless electronic signature processes for customers in the banking, automotive, manufacturing and technology sectors, as well as for central and local government agencies.

More information about DocuSign eSignature software and other process automation technologies from FBNZ are available at its Better Business microsite: betterbusiness-fbnz.fujifilm.com.

