Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Perimeter 81 Joins Pax8 Marketplace To Offer MSPs Network Security Solution

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 8:04 pm
Press Release: Pax8

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Perimeter 81, a networking and network security leader, is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace. Perimeter 81 delivers managed service providers (MSPs) of various sizes a comprehensive network and web security solution, guaranteeing the security of their clients worldwide through a scalable and user-friendly solution.

“Remote security access isn't merely a choice; it's an essential requirement for contemporary businesses,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Pax8 and Perimeter 81's enduring collaboration is a source of excitement as we welcome their inclusive security protection solution in our marketplace, offering valuable benefits to our partners' businesses.”

With a primary focus on safeguarding remote work environments, Perimeter 81 empowers MSPs and their clients to liberate themselves from outdated hardware, simplifying the management of their networks and security through a unified cloud-based service. This cutting-edge provider excels in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), offering MSPs an effortless, cloud-delivered solution for network and security management, enabling businesses to fortify their networks and shield their data globally.

“Perimeter 81 was built with service providers in mind—we understand the unique challenges MSPs face in addressing remote access and internet security. Our goal is to empower every MSP to construct a secure network for themselves and their clients. We do this by providing an easy-to-use and enterprise-grade network security platform, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service offering for service providers. We’re excited to join forces with Pax8, a true leader in the MSP community and a key partner for us. This collaboration not only expands our reach but also reaffirms our dedication to delivering a top-notch network security solution in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together with Pax8, we’re poised to provide every MSP with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic IT environment,” said Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-founder of Perimeter 81.

Perimeter 81offers MSPs and their clients the following benefits:

  • Private Access - ZTNA
  • Internet Access - SWG
  • Malware Protection
  • VPN Alternative

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pax8 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 