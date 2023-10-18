Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quayside Partners With Carrus And Watts & Hughes For Hamilton Street CBD Development

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: Quayside Holdings

Quayside proudly joins Watts & Hughes and Carrus in a joint venture partnership, in the development of the 35 Hamilton Street Commercial Centre building, based in the heart of the Tauranga CBD.

Quayside has enjoyed an extensive relationship with Carrus, with the shared purpose of collectively exploring developments within the Tauranga CBD.

Through this relationship, the joint venture partnership with Carrus and Watts and Hughes has emerged, which Quayside is pleased to be a part of. This JV trio brings together extensive experience in construction, development and investment. Watts and Hughes is a well-recognised national investment and construction business with strong Bay of Plenty roots.

Carrus, founded by Sir Paul Adams has a formidable reputation across business and property development. Sir Paul is a well-known local philanthropist and businessman, with extensive residential, land development experience and unyielding business acumen.

Sam Newbury, Senior Investment Manager, Quayside Holdings says, ‘’This partnership builds upon Quayside’s previously announced acquisition of Tauranga Crossing demonstrating large-scale co-investment partners with an excellent reputation in the property sector. We’re thrilled to partner with seasoned commercial developers and leaders in the business community. This investment capitalises on Priority One’s Blueprint and concurrent Tauranga City Council works, which all pursue the goal of a revitalised thriving city centre.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Carrus are pleased to be continuing our business relationship with Quayside Holdings, in relationship to the high-quality commercial building in Hamilton Street, which incorporates commercial office tenancies and significant tenant and public car parking in Tauranga CBD.

Our Joint Partnership also includes Watts and Hughes, with Craig Watts being a long-time friend and associate.

Collaborating with people and Parties who already know and understand each other's business skills and modus operandi, makes for a very comfortable, professional business relationship.

Carrus are proud to be associated with this group, in providing another part of the Commercial CBD redevelopment that Tauranga City has been lacking” said Sir Paul Adams, Chair of Carrus Group.

Initially designed as a seven-story carpark building, 35 Hamilton Street has been entirely reimagined by the joint venture into a new formation, complete with the provision of new structural engineering to facilitate the change in building design and in response to the seismic requirements.

“Watts & Hughes take great pride in the opportunity to continue to provide quality construction projects to the Bay of Plenty community through this JV partnership. Originally formed in 1984, Watts & Hughes have grown substantially over time, incorporating other enterprises related to our core business. Watts & Hughes Construction employs more than 180 skilled and professional team members nationwide and have completed more than 800 building projects, many of which have been carried out across multiple government agencies and private corporations in variety of disciplines including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.

The synergy of our relationship with Quayside and Carrus can be seen respectively through successful projects such as Palmerston North Distribution Centre and currently Te Uru Rakau New Building. Not all construction companies balance the best standards of the past with the competence and vision to meet the changing needs of a diverse range of clients for the future. 
We do.” Says Craig Watts, Managing Director, Watts & Hughes.

When complete, 35 Hamilton Street will be a 14-story building, comprising seven car parking levels on the base, and seven office levels on top, with views across the Tauranga Harbour to the East and Waikareao Estuary to the West. The building will be nestled within Te Manawataki o Te Papa, the new CBD precinct currently being developed by Tauranga City Council.

Working alongside the developers, Tauranga City Council has enabled the deliverable of 200 public carparks within the building and a raft of services to come following the building's completion, a positive outcome for the community.

Tauranga City Council General Manager of City Development and Partnerships, Gareth Wallis says, “We’re thrilled about this joint venture. It reinforces the confidence that both the private and public sector have in the revitalisation of our city centre and is a great example of the collaboration and commitment required to support its successful transformation.

“We also welcome the features that the development itself will bring. They’ll play a key role in complementing the neighbouring civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, and help make our city centre an even greater place for people to live, work, learn and play in the coming years.”

This investment plentifully aligns with the Quayside values, strategy and overarching purpose – to grow a diversified fund that generates long-term returns and supports the growth and prosperity of the Bay of Plenty.

He mahi tahi tātou mo te oranga o te katoa.

We work together for the well-being of everyone.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Quayside Holdings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 